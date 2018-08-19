ITV Loose Women star Danielle Lloyd says she has decided to choose the gender of her next child and use medical science to ensure it is a baby girl.

ITV Loose Women star Danielle Lloyd says she has decided to choose the gender of her next child and use medical science to ensure it is a baby girl.

'If I can pay for it, then that’s OK, I can get a girl' - Model Danielle Lloyd receives backlash after admitting she'll choose the gender of her next child

The 34-year-old is mum to four boys, Archie, Harry, George, and Ronnie.

The WHO says that sex selection raises ‘serious moral, legal, and social issues’ and can lead to the devaluation of women and gender imbalance.

Gender selection is also illegal in Danielle’s home country, Britain.

But after the birth of her fourth son Ronnie, who is now ten months old, started to investigate the possibility of arranging for the selection of a girl child in Northern Cyprus, another state where it is legal.

Danielle estimates that the process will cost her about €13,360 plus flights and accommodation – and that’s just for one round.

After admitting her goal to have a girl, the model has received a backlash on social media.

“They called me a ‘selfish, disgusting b****” who should be thankful for my four miracle babies’,” she told the Daily Mail.

One responder even asked if Danielle would donate her eggs to help her have a baby.

The model admitted: ‘I didn’t know what to say back. I’d never even thought about that. It was all quite shocking,’ she says. ‘I’m very honest and don’t beat around the bush, but I didn’t expect the amount of vitriol."

‘I want a girl and if I can pay for it, then that’s OK, I can get one.’

‘There’s an urge inside me to have a girl. I just can’t let it go,’ she explained.

‘I’ve got such an amazing relationship with my mum. I want to have that bond with my daughter. Why would anyone begrudge me that?

‘I also want my boys to have that brother-sister relationship. Our family is not yet complete.

Danielle says her fiancé Michael is supportive of her decision.

‘Michael feels the same way. He really wants a girl. If I had four girls, we’d be going off and getting a boy.

‘Realistically, if I’m going to have one more, if this science is there, why not do it? I don’t think it’s a selfish thing to do. I could be selfish and go on for years having more and more boys.

‘I’ve got four lovely boys but I don’t want to get to 50 or 60 and think I could have had a girl but didn’t,’ she adds.

‘The thought of not going to my daughter’s wedding or not having those chats I have with my mum. Girls always have that relationship with their mothers.’

Online Editors