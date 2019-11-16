'I was traumatised from the birth' - Mary Black opens up about post-natal depression

Black has three children with her husband Joe O'Reilly; Conor, Danny and Roisin, and spoke about her struggle with post-natal depression following the birth of 38-year-old Conor.

'That was a rough time; we were delighted when Conor arrived... I think I was traumatised from the birth, it took a while, but I began to not feel great in myself and for a long time I denied it, I'd think ah I'm just down in the dumps," she said on The Late Late Show.

But I remember looking at him when he was a baby and thinking it was a terrible world I was bringing him into; you'd be watching terrible things on television and you were vulnerable to that. I became so worried about things that I shouldn't have been worrying about – everything was fine, but in your head you're not fine.

