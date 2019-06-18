RTE news anchor Eileen Whelan has said she was "really scared" about becoming a mother again at the age of 48.

'I was really scared about becoming a mother again' - RTE news anchor Eileen Whelan on having a baby aged 48

Eileen (55) and her husband Larry, who were married in 2009, had IVF treatment to conceive their son Larry Jr.

Eileen had her first child Seán in 1999 after she met a Brazilian journalist in the US, but when the relationship ended, she returned to Ireland in 2000.

She told the RTE Guide how she had always dreamed of a big wedding, and in 2007 she met law lecturer Larry Donnelly. After the couple had been trying for some time to have a baby, they decided to try IVF treatment.

"I was really scared about going back to becoming a mother again," she admitted.

But she said: "I didn't think I was mad because we were really trying to get pregnant and we were so lucky."

"I said this to my sister when I was trying to get pregnant... And my sister said maybe that's why it isn't working for you. She told me to put it out of my head."

