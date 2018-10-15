Do you know an Ethel or a Norman?

Here's a list of baby names that are becoming 'extinct' in Ireland

These are two of the names that could soon die out, according to Ancestry.ie.

Names including Ethel, Shelia, Garrett and Herbert are are becoming ‘extinct, it says.

In 1917, over 11,000 new-born girls were named Mary. One hundred years later in 2017, only 64 girls were given the name.

For the boys, John was the most popular name in 1917 but by 2017 it had fallen to the 22nd most popular name.

The most ‘critical’ on the list are those that have seemingly disappeared (by not being selected as first names for new babies) and include Gertrude, Ethel and Muriel for girls and Herbert, Norman and Cecil for boys.

Extinct boys' names: (None recorded in last five birth records)

Herbert,

Norman,

Cecil,

Bartholomew,

Leslie,

Cyril,

Reginald,

Donald,

Sylvester,

Wallace,

Garrett

‘Extinct’ girls' names: (None recorded in last five birth records)

Gertrude,

Ethel,

Eveline,

Muriel,

Gladys,

Sheila,

Marion,

Doreen,

Wilhelmina,

Doris,

Edna,

Letitia,

Margaretta

Fanny

