Toymaker Fisher-Price has recalled 4.7 million Rock 'n Play Sleepers after reports linked the product to dozens of baby deaths.

Toymaker Fisher-Price has recalled 4.7 million Rock 'n Play Sleepers after reports linked the product to dozens of baby deaths.

Fisher-Price recalls 4.7m Rock 'n Play Sleepers in US after reports link the product to infant deaths

In a statement, Fisher-Price owner Mattel confirmed the voluntary recall but stood by the product's safety.

"While we continue to stand by the safety of all of our products, given the reported incidents in which the product was used contrary to safety warnings and instructions, we've decided in partnership with the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), that this voluntary recall is the best course of action," Fisher-Price said.

The product was sold in major US retailers for $40 to $149.

The American Academy of Pediatrics called on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on Tuesday to issue a full recall of the "Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleeper" infant rocker, which has been linked to 32 infant deaths, it said on its website.

The infant deaths were tallied by an analysis from the consumer watchdog group, Consumer Reports.

The CPSC urged consumers to stop using the sleepers immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a refund.

It is understood that many of the children suffocated after rolling over in the sleeper from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained.

Reuters