THE news that a gender reveal party in California set off fireworks which sparked massive wildfires, destroying acres of land, blows my mind.

I never heard whether the unborn baby was a boy or a girl, but fingers crossed the couple managed to get a few nice images for Instagram before they set the neighbourhood ablaze.

Sarcasm aside, I find the rise in new reasons to scam presents out of people fascinating. At the risk of sounding like my mother, there was no such thing as gender reveal parties back in my day.

When I was having my first son almost 15 years ago, the word ‘gender’ was rarely used and it never featured alongside the word ‘reveal’.

I’m not entirely sure, but is a gender reveal separate to a baby shower? It probably is.

If there’s one thing young people know how to do, it’s demand gifts off others. Make that money.

Yes, it often starts with, come to my engagement party, and please bring envelopes of money. Come to my wedding, and yes, bring money. Come to my gender reveal. Come to my baby shower…just don’t forget the money!

Call me an old cynic, but I think people almost have kids for the social occasions and the cash.

Another trend yummy mummies have adopted is the push present. In a way, I like this one.

As the mother-to-be is only telling their baby daddy to give them something overpriced, so they can show off to their childless friends.

Apparently, diamonds are an appropriate push present.

I’ll be honest, I was happy with my hubby buying me a buggy when our sons arrived. That, and a few takeaways.