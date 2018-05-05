'Be kind, be strong, speak up and speak out' - Kathryn Thomas has sage advice for six-week old daughter Ellie
Kathryn Thomas is clearly revelling in the early days of motherhood.
The 39-year-old presenter has shared several intimate images of herself with newborn daughter Ellie and she marked her six weeks on Earth with lovely message of advice for her little girl.
They are spending the bank holiday weekend together at Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort and Kathryn shared a photo of herself and baby Ellie outside in the sun together.
Commenting on baby Ellie's 'six months on the planet', the Operation Transformation host added, "May all your dreams come true. So dream big little lady, get lost in a world of adventure, explore far and wide, laugh a lot and out loud and at yourself.
She continued, "Be kind, be strong, speak up and speak out, take risks, ask questions, love with all your heart, be loyal, be happy, eat cheese, lots of cheese and always dance like nobody’s watching."
Sage advice for anyone!
Kathryn and her fiancé Padraig McLaughlin welcomed their new arrival in March and she is currently on maternity leave from her broadcasting duties.
Last week the presenter and bootcamp owner shared another photo of herself in bed with Ellie at 5am in which she joked about never getting a full night's sleep again.
Taken at 5am pondering on whether I’ll ever get a full nights sleep again......herself, not so much 😂 The past month has just flown by as all you Mums told me it would. Ellie makes my ❤️ burst with happiness every time I look at her little mush. She constantly amazes me. Becoming a new Mum is pretty overwhelming. It’s exciting, terrifying, hilarious, daft, empowering, fulfilling and completely magical. And to think that this little human is relying on 2 people who are really just winging it. 🤓 With all the conflicting advise on feeding & sleeping routines ( yes, I know she shouldn’t be in my bed but she’s way too cute to throw her out!) I’ve figured out all you really need to nail this parenting thing is bundles of love... and lots of nappies 🤗
The post prompted messages from other mums celebrating the joy, and the pain, of those early sleepless nights.
Read more: 'Mine slept on my face, literally, last night' - Irish mums' responses to Kathryn Thomas's post are the best
