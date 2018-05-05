Kathryn Thomas is clearly revelling in the early days of motherhood.

'Be kind, be strong, speak up and speak out' - Kathryn Thomas has sage advice for six-week old daughter Ellie

The 39-year-old presenter has shared several intimate images of herself with newborn daughter Ellie and she marked her six weeks on Earth with lovely message of advice for her little girl.

Kathryn Thomas and baby Ellie at Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort PIC: Kathryn Thomas/Instagram

They are spending the bank holiday weekend together at Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort and Kathryn shared a photo of herself and baby Ellie outside in the sun together. Commenting on baby Ellie's 'six months on the planet', the Operation Transformation host added, "May all your dreams come true. So dream big little lady, get lost in a world of adventure, explore far and wide, laugh a lot and out loud and at yourself.

She continued, "Be kind, be strong, speak up and speak out, take risks, ask questions, love with all your heart, be loyal, be happy, eat cheese, lots of cheese and always dance like nobody’s watching." Sage advice for anyone!

Kathryn and her fiancé Padraig McLaughlin welcomed their new arrival in March and she is currently on maternity leave from her broadcasting duties. Last week the presenter and bootcamp owner shared another photo of herself in bed with Ellie at 5am in which she joked about never getting a full night's sleep again.

