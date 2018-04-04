Alex Jones thinks she went back to work on 'The One Show' "too soon" after giving birth.

Alex Jones thinks she went back to work on 'The One Show' "too soon" after giving birth.

Alex Jones says she went back to work too soon after giving birth: 'It destroyed my confidence trying to feed and be back at work'

The 41-year-old presenter was back on screen just three months after she became a mother to her son Teddy, now 15 months, last year, and she has admitted her rushed return is one of her biggest regrets because it meant she had to give up breastfeeding.

Speaking on the podcast 'Happy Mum, Happy Baby', she said: "I went back too soon. I was still trying to feed going back to work. "After the meeting I'd try and express, then go into the rehearsal, and go back and try and express a little bit more, and my milk was in the fridge with all the food being given to the guests! I was like, this is not working, this is a nightmare."

The brunette beauty managed to combine work with expressing her milk for a month before she decided to give it up because her boobs kept leaking live on air. She explained: "I'd sit on the sofa and the titles would start playing and I'd feel this stain start coming through the dress and I'd think, oh no, this is awful.

Alex Jones attends The 2012 Arqiva British Academy Television Awards at the Royal Festival Hall on May 27, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Tim Whitby/Getty Images)

"I thought, I really hope people out there will understand what's happened here. Of course, you can imagine, there were some comments that were really upsetting to read but there's nothing I could do about it. "It destroyed my confidence in terms of trying to feed and be back at work. So by four months I had to give in to formula completely. I was combining but it just wasn't working."

Alex and her husband Charlie Thomas were forced to hire a nanny to help out with their son when she returned to the topical magazine show last April, but she couldn't help but feel envious of her because she was the one witnessing her son's big milestones. She explained: "Jess [the nanny] is a ­brilliant girl and we couldn't do without her. She's wonderful in so many ways and we love her, however there is still that feeling that I want to be doing the things that she's doing with Teddy. And it's really tough. I remember the one where he crawled for the first time and she'd sent a video of it to Charlie and I. And both of us were crestfallen, thinking - I wanted to see it!"

Alex Jones attends the After Party dinner for the House of Fraser British Academy Television Awards (BAFTA) at The Grosvenor House Hotel on May 10, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Online Editors