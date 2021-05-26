We decided to wait until our fourth and final child, a girl, was old enough to stand firmly on two feet without wobbling, before getting a dog. We named her Molly. It seemed to suit a country dog, a gun dog, a Pointer, tiny as she was, a brown and white butterball, afraid of her own shadow.

I wrapped an old ticking, wind-up bedside clock inside a smelly old T-shirt and wedged it into the basket next to her. “The ticking soothes her,” I explained to the kids, “like a mother’s heartbeat.”

Molly went from staggering to clambering around her kitchen domain. She chewed anything left within her reach, including favourite shoes and expensive sunglasses, which sometimes resulted in angry tears, but no one ever loved her any less for all of that.

Our youngest waited impatiently to play with her new best friend, but before too long Molly was as tall as her three-year-old captor and being dressed up and dragged around, usually in a train of cloaks. “Molly is a superhero,” we’d be informed. “Yes,” we’d say. “She really is.”

With Molly, we were a family of seven. Three boys, one little girl, and a dog invariably tethered to someone’s arm, when she wasn’t trampling over someone’s picnic during a hysterical bird chase.

We planned entire holidays around Molly, driving across the country with her whining and farting in the back. “Window! Window!” everyone would howl. She’d sleep with us in our six-person tent, blundering around on everyone’s tummies, to pained groans, before settling.

At Christmas, she would help unwrap presents with her teeth and be rewarded with a new toy, then spend hours figuring out how to kill the squeak. Christmas after Christmas, as precious years passed.

Molly looked great for being nine, people would say, then 10 — 11 too. By 12, however, she began to lose a lot of bounce. We got a puppy to cheer her up. It didn’t. She taught Pepper how to attack the window when the postman came, then took a back seat to affairs.

By age 14, Molly could no longer quite make the height of the car boot, so she’d just heave herself in, with help, to the floor behind the driver. She was stone deaf too, but if you shouted ‘good girl’ in her ear, she’d perk up, then cough and retch like a little old man on the fags for too long.

Still, life went on. Our teenagers began to turn into twentysomethings. The house was changing. People began to move on. We were six, then five, then only four of us were left at home. By age 17, Molly’s eyes were becoming cloudy and her ribs and backbone more sharply defined.

There were times when the poor girl couldn’t get out of her basket, and she began to lose bladder control. We took her to the vet. The problem was chronic arthritis and kidney failure, and it was getting worse. “She’s very old,” said the vet. My wife and I knew we needed a difficult family talk.

“We’re trying to decide what to do about Molly,” is how we broached it. The boys, young men by now, understood right away what had to be done. The youngest dissolved in tears. The eldest, now living in Brussels, arranged to come home, and we set a date to have our Molly put to sleep.

That night I stayed up after everyone had gone to bed and Molly followed me from room to room. When she paid her nightly visit to the kitchen to bark at nothing, I videoed her, then sat down beside her on the floor, put my arms around her neck, smelled the top of her head, and sobbed like a child.

Molly’s last two weeks were sort of like Christmas, in a strange way. Everyone was home and we hung out together in the living room choosing movies to download and watch while Molly snored on her pouf. Everyone was being nice. It wasn’t so much a sadness in the air as a sort of reverence.

The day came and we all had presents to give to Molly, little dog snacks wrapped in gift paper, then we took her for a small walk. We had agreed that if even one of us felt we shouldn’t go through with it, right up to the minute we arrived at the vet, we would turn around right then and take her home.

We all squashed into our tiny car. The youngest was in the very back with Molly, but it was too much and she asked to be let out before we got there. When they gave Molly her final injection, our eldest had us all put a hand on Molly to feel her heart, so strong to the end, until she sighed and it stopped.

Each of us dealt with grief in our own way. For days, I could still feel Molly, a shadow nearby. I kept turning to see her only to find myself surprised she wasn’t there. We drifted back to the things we had to do. That Christmas, the kids put a photo book together of Molly’s life for us and I cried again.

It’s more than a year on and we still haven’t dealt with Molly’s kennel, because I can’t bear the idea that some toy or bone she treasured might still be stashed at the back behind her blanket. I think of Molly often though, and vividly imagine the feel of her fur under my hands, the smell of her head.

Our family becomes less chaotic month by month as our children continue to grow and mature. I’m not sure what way we are evolving, or where we’ll all someday be. But I know that the Molly-shaped hole inside each one of us is something we will all share, as a family, for the rest of our lives.

