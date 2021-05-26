| 5.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Molly’s last weeks were like Christmas, with everyone home together again’ – how beloved dog’s death united family in grief 

For 17 years, Pointer Molly had  been an essential part of the Diebold family’s life. But as they each came to terms with her failing health, the family found a way to come together to share in her last days 

David and Emily Diebold with their children Jessica (19) and Jonathan (24) all miss their beloved dog Molly. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand
The Diebold family together with Molly Expand
Molly, a Pointer Expand
Diary of a Wimpy Dad Expand
Emily and Molly Expand

Close

David and Emily Diebold with their children Jessica (19) and Jonathan (24) all miss their beloved dog Molly. Photo: Steve Humphreys

David and Emily Diebold with their children Jessica (19) and Jonathan (24) all miss their beloved dog Molly. Photo: Steve Humphreys

The Diebold family together with Molly

The Diebold family together with Molly

Molly, a Pointer

Molly, a Pointer

Diary of a Wimpy Dad

Diary of a Wimpy Dad

Emily and Molly

Emily and Molly

/

David and Emily Diebold with their children Jessica (19) and Jonathan (24) all miss their beloved dog Molly. Photo: Steve Humphreys

David Diebold

We decided to wait until our fourth and final child, a girl, was old enough to stand firmly on two feet without wobbling, before getting a dog. We named her Molly. It seemed to suit a country dog, a gun dog, a Pointer, tiny as she was, a brown and white butterball, afraid of her own shadow.

I wrapped an old ticking, wind-up bedside clock inside a smelly old T-shirt and wedged it into the basket next to her. “The ticking soothes her,” I explained to the kids, “like a mother’s heartbeat.”

Most Watched

Privacy