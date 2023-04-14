Modern Morals: ‘My mother-in-law is driving me crazy calling about our new baby’

If you have a dilemma, email k.byrne@independent.ie.

Q: I’m married with a young baby, and while I love my husband’s sisters and family, his mum rings ALL the time and I honestly dread picking up the phone now.

It doesn’t help that it’s often at bad times (which she can’t help, of course) but why is she calling me? She rarely calls my husband — i.e. her SON — directly.

Instead, it’s always me who has to answer and chat away for ages. It just gets on my nerves. I love chatting to my own mum, but why am I obligated to fill his mum in too — why isn’t she calling her son to get all the news on me/the baby instead?

I really love my family-in-law, but I’m tired and have a baby to look after — it just feels unfair.

The frustration you’re feeling right now is completely understandable. Nobody likes to get tied up in a long phone conversation when they’re busy, not least first-time mums, who often feel exhausted and overwhelmed after having a baby.

Your feelings are valid — but instead of focussing on the perceived sense of injustice, perhaps you could treat this as an opportunity to communicate your needs and establish better boundaries?

I shared your dilemma with psychotherapist Stella O’Malley, who notes that having a baby can often force new parents to establish better boundaries “as life can suddenly become chaotic and much more demanding”.

“This can be a good thing,” she adds, “and this issue with the mother-in-law is arguably a perfect opportunity for the writer to learn how to establish a boundary, pleasantly and firmly.”

Granted, setting boundaries with a parent-in-law can be difficult, especially when you go into a relationship trying to win them over. It’s a shift in the dynamic, but there are ways to negotiate it respectfully, adds O’Malley.

“This may involve a couple of well-rehearsed lines, perhaps messaging something like, ‘I can’t pick up right now, just in the middle of settling the baby/feeding the baby/changing their nappy’ might be useful.

"In another context, the writer might cut short a phone call and cheerily say, ‘Must go now, the baby needs me. You should ring [the husband] though! I’m sure he’d love to hear from you’.”

There is no need for the writer to be over-apologetic or to explain too much, she adds. “A short sentence followed by an immediate goodbye, rinse and repeat, will eventually make things clear.”

In your letter, you say it feels “unfair” that your mother-in-law contacts you for updates rather than her son. Again, your frustration is understandable, but O’Malley notes that it is “natural for a mother-in-law to gravitate towards the mother”.

Parenting expert Laura Erskine made the same point when I shared your dilemma with her.

“It’s understandable that your mother-in-law is ringing you to find out how you and your new baby are doing and not ringing her son, and the reason is because men are known to skimp on details when it comes to providing an update,” she says.

“Nor are they aware of the intricacies of a woman’s health, particularly after having a baby, and the complications that can arise, both emotionally as well as physically.”

Like O’Malley, she says this is an opportunity to set some boundaries. “The best way to do that is by answering every second call rather than every call, or replying with a voice note or text message to say that you’re really busy at the moment, you’re going to sleep or you’re going for a walk, and that everyone is doing well.”

You could also encourage your partner to engage more with his mother, she suggests. “Advise your husband to ring his mum when he’s on the way to work, or on his way home from work, and give her the input that she needs.

"Similarly, you could ring his mum back when you’re out on a walk or doing something that doesn’t require your full attention.”

I also shared your dilemma with psychotherapist Amy Plant, who notes that this is an opportunity to set boundaries with yourself, and perhaps recognise your tendency to get entangled in situations you don’t want to be part of.

“The writer asks why she has to speak to his mum. To put it simply, and maybe indelicately, she doesn’t have to. She’s not being forced,” says Plant.

“And it’s important to recognise, not in a blaming way, your own participation in the situation, in a way that recognises your own autonomy and power. Because that’s the only part you can change.

"You can simmer away with resentment, secretly hoping that people will anticipate your needs without you actually communicating them, or you can take action and say it.”

Alternatively, you could encourage your mother-in-law to offer practical rather than emotional support, says Erskine.

“Maybe, instead of all the unwanted support she’s trying to offer you, you could suggest that you’re really overwhelmed and not getting a chance to cook dinner or get the washing done or catch up on sleep.

"And maybe a useful way for her to get involved is to ask her to come over and watch the baby while you take a nap or take a shower.”

For now, though, she advises you to step into your mother-in-law’s shoes.

“Unless his mother-in-law is completely overbearing and giving unwanted feedback on your parenting, then cut her a little bit of slack if she’s got a new grandchild to support.

"If it’s well-intentioned, but slightly overwhelming right now, just be a little less available and reply politely and concisely by voice note or text message.”

