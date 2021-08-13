Celebrity couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher sparked an online debate this week after they said they do not bathe their children or themselves every day.

The actors raised eyebrows after telling the ‘Armchair Podcast’ they clean only their vitals daily.

And that their scrubbing policy extends to their two children, daughter Wyatt, six, and four-year-old son Dimitri.

The internet has been set alight with the debate – some detailing how bath-time is a daily routine, and others saying they wash their children only when they’re dirty. So just how often should we be bathing our children?

Parenting expert Laura Erskine said children up to the age of 11 or 12 do not need to be fully bathed daily and this is actually bad for their skin.

However, once children reach puberty they should be showering daily, as should adults.

Read More

"Children under six years of age should be bathed two to three times a week, they don't need bathing every day,” Ms Erskine said.

"And actually, it's not good for their skin, it's still quite delicate and sensitive and having that daily cleansing on their skin is actually stripping away really important oils that they need on their skin while they're growing.

"It can also exacerbate any skin conditions like eczema or even just a skin sensitivity. So daily cleansing in the bath is definitely not required for children under the age of six years.

"Now if they get very sticky, or are playing in sand, you're going to want to get their hands into the water and get under their fingernails.”

The mother-of-three said newborn babies and children between the ages of six and 11 or 12 also only need to be fully bathed two to three times a week.

"Newborn babies should definitely only be washed two to three times a week. And actually what they call it is a top and tail wash. That means cleaning their face and bum with a sponge and warm water and also wiping their hands.”

From the age of puberty, Ms Erskine said it is really important for tweens and teenagers to have daily showers.

"Showers should be had daily, and that's because their hormones are starting to come and their sweat will start to react with the hormones and actually smell,” she said.

"And, and so that's when we get this body odor, it particularly starts in boys first more than girls.

"It is important for it to be included in their routine because children tend to sometimes be a little bit lazy about that.

"So it's important for parents to actually, you know, make this part of their daily routine.”