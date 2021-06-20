| 16°C Dublin

‘Men would definitely like to be at home more now.’ Has the pandemic changed the role of Irish fathers?

Working from home with schools and creches closed for long stretches, the Covid-19 pandemic has meant that many working dads are now much more involved in child-rearing and domestic chores than before. It’s a challenging but rewarding situation, and one that could signal the start of a cultural shift for Irish fathers

Jeweller Nigel O'Reilly with his children Tadhg, left, and Davitt Expand
From right to left, Conor Lantry with sons Harry and Ollie and his wife Sarah Rickard Expand
Seamus Sheedy, Vice chair of the Irish Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy Expand

Marie Kelly

A Scandinavian sensibility has been influencing how we dress and style our homes for years, but it looks like, post-pandemic, we may begin to see Nordic influences transform more than just our aesthetics. In countries such as Sweden – the first in the world to introduce paid parental leave in 1974 – working fathers take anything up to seven months’ professional leave after a baby is born.

Rather than scaring them off back to their white-collar worlds or serene creative hubs, it’s well documented that, in fact, it encourages fathers to remain engaged in parenting at a deeper level and more involved in domestic chores even after they return to work.

Stay-at-home dads are by no means a new phenomenon in Ireland; CSO figures show that the number of stay-at-home dads here rose from just 445 in 1986 to more than 10,000 in 2016. It will be interesting to see what effect, if any, the pandemic has on these figures — has a year of being at the coalface of child-rearing left Irish fathers reeling? Is the reality of crayon marks on important print-outs, home offices hijacked by stressed-out Leaving Cert students, and kids’ art projects permanently in progress on the kitchen table too much? Or has it forced a permanent change in what fathers would like their new normal to look like?

