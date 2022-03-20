If you are confined to your house, it gets hard to know if you are ill or whether living like an invalid just makes you feel sick

You’d think at this stage I’d have nothing new to learn about being stuck in the house, but you’d be surprised. Here are my lessons from Covid isolation:

1. If you are confined to your house for seven days, it gets hard to know whether you are actually sick or whether living like an invalid just makes you feel sick

The thing about being housebound is that you can tend to start moving more slowly, and wrapping up warmly, and not really dressing in your outside clothes. So even if you’re not sick, you might as well be. You know what they say – if it looks like an invalid and walks like an invalid…

As it happens I did eventually start quacking like an invalid too. As much as I was determined to maintain my asymptomatic stance, I did eventually have to admit that maybe I had a bit of a runny nose. As much as I tried to blame doing my 5km in the garden in the damp air (there’s a lot of turning of the head through the air when your maximum uninterrupted distance is about 10m diagonally across the garden), I finally accepted I might have slight symptoms. I softened my Putin-like macho stance and decided maybe I’d take a paracetamol.

Then of course I started thinking that maybe there were other symptoms I was ignoring too. Was I a bit breathless there while I was running around the garden? What if I was having a heart attack? Maybe the virus had bypassed the obvious stuff and was going straight for my heart? Were those palpitations I was feeling? Then again, I had probably just had five espressos out of boredom.

2. This might be what it’s like living in a space station

You get really weird when you can’t leave your house, but you realise quickly that in order to survive you have to create routines, and get on with things. The running was an attempt at that, at making do within the limitations imposed. As I ran one day I actually started thinking maybe I should plant some vegetables to see if we could grow food in these conditions. Maybe we should be doing other experiments.

3. There’s not actually that much quality TV that you haven’t watched

It was when I found myself recommending the nearly five hours of Jeen-yuhs, the three-part Kanye West documentary on Netflix, to a friend, that I realised I had possibly scraped the bottom of the barrel. “It’s so revealing in all kinds of ways,” I said, “And you see that a star who hasn’t become a star yet is often just a really annoying pushy person that everyone avoids and feels embarrassed around. But it just shows what unconditional affirmation from your mother can do for you. And Mos Def, of all people, is the only person you suspect is actually properly decent to him in his early days.”

To which I got the withering response, “Yeah but five hours is a bit of a commitment for a healthy person.” And then I saw myself, and what my life had become, really clearly. I had watched it all, not even in one night, in one afternoon.

I watched a really lame Netflix murder thriller one morning called the The Weekend Away, purely because it was set in Croatia and they were on an eponymous weekend away. I watched a whole season of weird comedy called Forever on Amazon in one sitting. I took comfort going into it that it had been cancelled after one season so I knew I’d get some form of closure after four hours. My wife was avoiding me at this stage, even when I shouted into her, “I found this comedy that’s not bad on Amazon! It’s got that one Minnie Riperton’s﻿ daughter in it, and Aziz Ansari seems to be involved.”

When I really started feeling self-disgust I would cleanse my palate by watching something more high brow about Russian oligarchs or the history of the Soviet Union. All in all, I think it’s fair to say it’s just as well I have a job.

4. It is possible to put on a pound a day in weight

Who knew? So technically, if I just stayed at home not moving much and kept eating, I would eventually explode or something, because it seems there is no upper limit on my weight. It doesn’t plateau at any point. It kept going by exactly a pound a day. It takes me a week to lose a pound, but you know what, I wasn’t well so I kidded myself it was about nourishing myself, and getting through this difficult time. The height of the decadence was ordering smoothies for delivery, and not the green kind. I was on two berry ones a day, on the grounds that they were full of vitamins. They were also, or course, full of so-called frozen yogurt, aka ice-cream. I hasten to add I didn’t have two deliveries a day. I would double up on the one delivery and put one in the fridge for ‘later’, which meant a half-an-hour later. I’m starting to think the smoothies and weight gain might be connected.

5. My family really aren’t the worst

Somehow you’d think we’d been through all this spending too much time together already. But this was different. It was very intense together time. And you know what? I won’t gush, but I actually couldn’t think of three other people I’d rather be locked up with. We actually had a laugh. And that’s all you can do, really, isn’t it.