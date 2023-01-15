Marguerite MacCurtin: ‘A good traveller has no fixed plans and is not intent on arriving’

Marguerite MacCurtin is a writer, broadcaster and intrepid traveller. She has tried many lives for size – and in her time has also worked as a model and a lecturer. Born in Galway, she now lives in Dublin with her husband, Frank.

​What were you like as a little girl?

I grew up in Dunfandle in east Galway, and right from the very beginning I was a nomad. My first plan was to fly to the moon. My mother kitted me out with paper wings and provisions. We lived near the woods, so I went down in the moonlight but I didn’t get lift-off.

Choose three words that describe yourself.

Loyal, pro-active, compassionate.

​Which book has inspired you the most?

The Book of Tea by Okakura Kakuzo inspired me profoundly. It is about how the Japanese have no time for perfection. Instead they focus on imperfection — the cracked bowl that they spray with lacquer and then thread with gold to highlight its fragility. It focuses on the simple things in life.

Best advice you were given?

I learn by going where I have to go.

​Best advice you give?

Have no fixed plans. A good traveller has no fixed plans and is not intent on arriving.

​Why do you fly by the seat of your pants?

I never make a plan because plans set up a sense of expectation. Then you miss the kernel of the whole journey as you are waiting to see things. If you don’t see things, then you’re disappointed.

​To who or what do you attribute your wanderlust?

It’s just an impulse. It’s part of my DNA. I simply have to travel. I am never happier than when I am at an airport looking at some impossible place in some impossible country and trying to get there.

​Why do you travel solo?

I travel solo because I’m the eldest child. It doesn’t take me a minute to make friends. I will meet a person on the plane.

​What are your favourite aspects of travelling alone?

When you travel alone and without any safety net, you have to be happy with yourself. I don’t find it isolating at all. I love being suspended in time – when you have time to breathe and think and let the world open up to you. I think that if your heart isn’t open, then you won’t be open to the experience.

​Do you have a sense of danger?

I’m more afraid of people than I am of situations. I have a gift for making connections with people but I also have an intuitive sense of danger. It has brought me safely here. When you are on the road, you have to make good decisions for yourself.

​Tell us about your idea of heaven when it comes to travel.

I like that free-floating feeling of being on your own. Time out. Many years ago, I set out on a very short journey up the Nile. I like to go to places that are hard to get to and are very rare, like Bhutan and Tibet. It’s not that I am making a pilgrimage, but I follow pilgrimages – like the frankincense route or the salt route in the Himalayas.

​What has travel taught you?

It has taught me that we don’t need any language to communicate. You can do a lot non-verbal.

You were an au pair in Paris at 16. How was it life-changing?

I saw all these signposts and realised I could go anywhere. I could get into a car and drive to Italy and the rest of Europe. It was such a liberating moment.

​Why don’t you take photos on your travels?

I never put a machine between me and the actual place. If you’re looking for a frame, you see nothing. In photos, one mountain looks like 300 other mountains. Travel is about being suspended in time, away from technology.

​Does your husband feel the same about travel?

No. His idea of a good holiday is a journey to a comfortable hotel linked to every modern source of modern technology.

​Any packing tips?

The further I go, the lighter I travel. I always bring a hot-water bottle and cleansing cream. And I am hugely into sun creams and sun hats. I wrap up like a beekeeper so not even a slanting sun ray gets me. I think it is so important.

​‘Invisible Threads’ by Marguerite MacCurtin is published by Beehive Books and out now