Liam Neeson is Ireland's favourite role model father, Conor McGregor not so much

Hollywood star Liam Neeson is Ireland's favourite role model father figure, according to a survey carried out for Father's Day.

The 65-year-old action star seems like a reliable sort, and his role in the Take movies, in which he fights tooth and nail to protect his family from attack and kidnap, may have something to do with it.

Liam Neeson (L ) and son Michael Neeson attend the Maison Mais Non launch party as Micheal Neeson launches fashion gallery in Soho on June 2, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images for Maison Mais Non)

The actor has two sons in real life and we're sure he'd flex those very same muscles if either Micheál or Daniel were in trouble too. A whopping 39 per cent of people surveyed by P&G felt he was a good role model for dads. Neeson is highest amongst the 24-44 age groups (50%) with more males (44%) than females (33%) noting his skills.

Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor with their son Conor McGregor Jr. Picture: Instagram

At the other end of the scale comes MMA star Conor McGregor. The 29-year-old sportsman has one son, Conor Jack McGregor Jr, with partner Dee Devlin, on whom he dotes. However, just 2 per cent of those surveyed felt he was a good role model father.

David Beckham, Brooklyn and Victoria Beckham

Ireland's favourite architect, Dermot Bannon, who has three children aged 12, 8, and 4, didn't fare much better with just five per cent naming him as a good role model (perhaps down to the fact that he's rarely, if ever, photographed or filmed with them), while Ryan Tubridy, a dad of two, came in at 9 per cent (probably for the same reason). Interestingly, Ryan Tubridy is more than twice as popular amongst females (13%) than males (5%) and is mostly loved by the 55-64 (18%) group whilst Dermot Bannon does not have many fans among the 45-54s (2%) or people from Munster (3%).

Ivanka, Donald and Melania Trump at the Met Gala in 2004

Coming in second place behind Neeson is our poet PResident Michael D Higgins with 23 per cent followed by Rugby star Johnny Sexton with 17 per cent. The best international role model father figure saw almost 6 in 10 (56%) of Irish adults choosing Barack Obama. He came in way ahead of former footballer David Beckham (16%) who in turn just pipped Prince William (15%) back into third.

George Clooney came in fourth at 6 per cent ahead of Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo (5%) with the perma-tanned Donald Trump matching McGregor on 2 per cent.

In terms of how Father's Day will be celebrated, the survey also revealed some interesting stats. Half of people will simply give or send a Father's Day card.

A quarter of people will treat dad to dinner, but a rather sad 22 per cent wont' be doing anything. Twenty per cent will simply send a text message, 11 per cent will take him for a drink and just 5 per cent will send best wishes on social media.

Online Editors