As parents, we are frequently faced with conflicting advice about what to feed our kids. How much should they eat? What do they need to ensure they stay healthy? Should their diet change according to their age? It can be confusing at the best of times. We asked the experts — dietitians who work with families and individuals on a daily basis to improve their nutrition — what they really feed their own children at home.

Janis Morrissey

For Janis Morrissey, registered dietitian and Director of Health Promotion, Information and Training at the Irish Heart Foundation, consistency is key when it comes to feeding her family.

With three children Donnchadh (9), Méabh (6) and Aífe, who turns two next month, Janis tries to take a ‘big picture’ of what they eat. “No one meal or day really matters — it’s about the overall pattern over a week or month. Children can be fickle and go on and off particular foods but we just keep offering them with no comment and some days they’re eaten and some days they’re not,” she says.

“There’s always a fruit-bowl on the kitchen counter and they would often grab a yoghurt from the fridge. Everyone is served the same meal at dinner, there are no specials. Big favourites are pasta, tomato sauce and grated cheese, breaded chicken with mashed potato, peas and carrots and cottage pie with peas or broccoli.

“On weekdays, breakfast is usually Weetabix or ReadyBrek and at weekends it’s Corn Flakes or Rice Krispies. It’s milk or water to drink. Fruit juice is bought every few weeks and soft drinks very occasionally,” says Janis.

“Lunchboxes are fairly repetitive — usually a sandwich, fresh and/or dried fruit, cherry tomatoes and a chunk of cucumber with water to drink. The sandwich is with brown or white bread and may include ham or cheese or sometimes it’s just buttered bread. I don’t worry about getting the key food groups in every lunchbox every day as it’s the overall eating pattern over the week that counts,” she says.

Expand Close Janis Morrissey, registered dietitian and Director of Health Promotion, Information and Training at the Irish Heart Foundation / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Janis Morrissey, registered dietitian and Director of Health Promotion, Information and Training at the Irish Heart Foundation

Cathy Monaghan

Mum of three Cathy Monaghan is Senior Paediatric Dietitian in Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin. She also runs weaning.ie where she provides live masterclasses on introducing solids and feeding toddlers. When it comes to feeding her own children Liam (10), Niamh (8) and Sadhbh (2), Cathy says she doesn’t label food as ‘good or bad’, ‘healthy or unhealthy’.

“Feeding a family is often portrayed as a hassle or a struggle or something that we should all dread. For me, especially as my kids get older, I see family food as a parenting tool. It’s something that brings us together. It’s not a place to be wasted on begging, bribing and bargaining — it’s somewhere to focus on conversation, sitting together and catching up,” says Cathy.

“For breakfast I have porridge. I offer it to the kids but they are on porridge strike for the moment. In the meantime I keep to wholegrain cereals, fresh fruit and bread or toast if they wish. I make a point of forgetting to buy the more processed sugary cereals.

“No parent wants to be cooking separate meals for adults and kids. I think sometimes we need to meet the kids half way. I cook more stews and casseroles since having kids. Dinners are usually lasagne, garlic bread and garden peas, enchiladas, sweet potato chips and guacamole. It could also be chicken, bean and chorizo casserole, beef and lentil shepherd’s pie, slow cooker curries or spaghetti Bolognese. Regardless of any recipe — I add lentils, chickpeas and extra vegetables to as many meals as possible. Covid has allowed us to get our vegetable patch going and that has been a great learning experience for the kids,” she says.

Cathy builds her children’s lunchboxes around carbohydrates like bread, wraps and bagels; proteins like meat, cheese and yoghurt and fresh fruits and vegetables. Their drink is always water. “Keep lunches simple to make and quick to eat. From my experience anything that smells is a no-go — so things like hummus and eggs are eaten at home — I wouldn’t dare put them in the lunchbox”.

Aoife Hearne

For Aoife Hearne, the resident dietitian on the Operation Transformation team, the most important things when it comes to feeding her family are making a meal plan, writing a shopping list and getting organised.

“We have three kids Dylan (6), Alva (4) and Zoë (2). A typical week for us is chaotic at best but routine definitely helps. I am probably more relaxed about what the kids eat than people would think — I try to adopt a more mindful/intuitive approach; offer plenty of real food without pressure to eat and let hunger and fullness guide quantities. Of course I am in control of what food comes into the home, so I try to make good choices in the supermarket so that it makes it easier at home,” says Aoife.

Breakfast tends to be porridge and Weetabix but also includes some Corn Flakes and Rice Krispies to get a break from the high fibre breakfasts all the time, with more eggs and toast at the weekends.

“Breakfast and lunches tend to be auto-pilot — I am not the mother sending kids to school with all these creative lunches. It’s mostly a sandwich and fruit. In fact, my husband does the lunches. I think there is a lot of unnecessary pressure on parents to create this amazing lunch,” she says.

“My checklist for lunches are wholemeal/wholewheat bread, a protein source — natural peanut butter is the flavour of the month, which suits me fine since it’s always in the press and doesn’t go off — and a piece of fruit with a bottle of water. My son is not a cheese or yoghurt lover so that will be in there too when my daughter starts junior infants in September. But that’s it — nothing too fancy — but it hits all the food groups and he eats it... mostly,” she says.

With dinners, Aoife says she’s gone back to a more traditional style with certain days for certain dinners. She’s also trying to have Thursdays as a leftovers night. The weekly dinner menu includes staples like spaghetti Bolognese, meatballs, chicken pasta, shepherd’s pie or cottage pie, fish cakes with a roast at the weekend.

“We have also started having themed nights, for example Mexican night or pizza night — which is normally a Friday or Saturday night. The kids love that family style of eating with food they can pick from on the table. Fajitas are a new enough tradition and they liked it way more than I thought they would. We probably have a takeaway once a week — and just like many kids chicken nuggets and chips is my kids’ favourite. Although it might not be top of my list to give them, when it comes to takeaway night I let them choose what they want, enjoy it and get on with it — it’s only once a week,” says Aoife.

Expand Close Aoife Hearne, the resident dietitian on the Operation Transformation team / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Aoife Hearne, the resident dietitian on the Operation Transformation team

Orla Walsh

With a new baby daughter, who she is breastfeeding, and a toddler (her son has just turned 2), dietitian Orla Walsh follows a simple guide of carbohydrate, protein/dairy and colour in the form of fruits or vegetables at every meal for her son.

When it comes to breakfast, her son is not a huge fan of eggs but Orla says she gives him a small portion every time they eat them to encourage him to try them. “I would love for him to love eggs in time, as they’re so healthy, affordable and versatile. They also provide iron, zinc and vitamin D which is important at his age,” she says. “We tend to vary our breakfasts. For example, we would eat eggs or nut butters on toast, fortified breakfast cereal — meeting his iron requirements is always on my mind — porridge or overnight oats. I use milk that is fortified in vitamin D and I give him a vitamin D supplement every morning. He’s mixed race so he gets a little bit more vitamin D than the current guidelines in Ireland.

“My son eats his dinner before his midday nap. He used to eat everything for us. All of a sudden he stopped eating everything, with this meal taking the biggest hit. I never react to how much he eats or what he chooses to eat, which can be a challenge. I simply provide the healthy balanced meal and he decides what he eats and how much. I vary this meal as much as possible. At least once a week I offer him red meat for iron and oily fish for omega 3. I’ll also offer him white fish and shellfish regularly.

“He has another meal when he wakes up. He’s usually energised and wanting to play. For this meal he gets a selection of hand-held food, for example, crackers, cheese and fruit, or a simple sandwich and fruit. Despite what social media may sometimes encourage, meals for your toddler can be simple and nutritious,” says Orla.

Expand Close Dietitian Orla Walsh / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dietitian Orla Walsh

Orla uses supper as an opportunity for her son to explore new foods. This might include different types of cheese, fruits, veg sticks, cold meats or tinned fish with the likes of wholegrain bread, pittas or wraps. For drinks, it’s mainly water with milk at breakfast or when her son asks for it.

“On Saturday morning he gets a smoothie first thing before breakfast. Before my daughter was born last month we might make French toast or pancakes. In time we’ll get back to that,” she adds.