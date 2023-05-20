‘I remember asking my mum if she ever loved me, and she replied, ‘Of course... I just loved gear more’’

Author and academic Dr Katriona O'Sullivan talks about a childhood marred by neglect, abuse and her parents’ addictions, finding herself pregnant and homeless at 15 and why Trinity College is not made for a girl who comes from extreme poverty

Dr Katriona O'Sullivan. Picture: Steve Humphreys

Tanya Sweeney Yesterday at 03:30