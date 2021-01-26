| 8.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Homeschooling 2.0: How are families coping this time round?

Following a survey on Independent.ie, four families share their teaching-at -ome experiences. Are schools giving more support than last year?

Derry O&rsquo;Sullivan and his seven-year-old son Owen homeschooling at their house in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford. Photo: Mary Browne Expand

Close

Derry O&rsquo;Sullivan and his seven-year-old son Owen homeschooling at their house in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford. Photo: Mary Browne

Derry O’Sullivan and his seven-year-old son Owen homeschooling at their house in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford. Photo: Mary Browne

Derry O’Sullivan and his seven-year-old son Owen homeschooling at their house in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford. Photo: Mary Browne

Liz Kearney and Kathy Donaghy

We’re almost a month into Homeschool: The Sequel and many families are settling into a routine of weary familiarity. With no end in sight just yet, it’s hard to plan ahead or to know just how long we’ll be doing this for.

To find out how families are really coping, we surveyed parents on Independent.ie to ask about their experience this time around and how it differed from the lockdown last spring, when schools closed for almost three months.

The range of responses was illuminating. Most parents reported that schools were — unsurprisingly — far better prepared than they were last spring, offering more structure and support for pupils throughout the day.

Most Watched

Privacy