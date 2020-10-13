| 11.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'It's liquid gold': Ireland's only human milk bank service appeals for breastfeeding mums to donate supplies

Stock Image Expand

Close

Stock Image

Stock Image

Stock Image

Linda Stewart

Breastfeeding mums donated an incredible 750 litres of milk from the start of lockdown to the end of August, helping 247 premature and ill babies, according to the Human Milk Bank service run by the Western Trust.

Now the service, which is the only one across the whole of Ireland, is appealing for more new mums to get involved to help ensure that supply continues over the winter months.

Human Milk Bank co-ordinator Liz Bailie says it is vital that more donors come forward at this challenging time and is calling on pregnant women to think about donating.