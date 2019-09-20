IRISH chef Donal Skehan has admitted that he is feeling pre-birth jitters as his family is about to get bigger.

IRISH chef Donal Skehan has admitted that he is feeling pre-birth jitters as his family is about to get bigger.

'It's all go' - TV chef Donal Skehan 'nervous and excited' as wife Sofie due to give birth in November

Skehan (33) and his wife Sofie have one child together, a son named Noah, who was born in December 2017.

Sofie is due to give birth in November, and Skehan told Independent.ie: "We're excited.. nervous, but mostly excited.

"It's all go. You think you have everything together after the first one but he's always changing and growing."

Donal Skehan and his wife Sofie. Picture: Instagram

The TV presenter, who moved to Los Angeles with his family in 2016, recently launched a new food brand called Cali Cali, inspired by his favourite state.

Skehan teamed up with Tom Gannon and Niall McGrath of the successful Fulfil brand to create a "guilt free real food snack brand" that launched last week.

The products are vegan and gluten-free, something that Skehan says Irish consumers are warming up to in an ever-changing world.

"I think Irish people are broadening their options and that's what it 's all about. It's about having those options there."

Skehan was home in Ireland for the National Ploughing Championships in Co Carlow, which he described as "an iconic Irish event".

"When you go anywhere else and try to explain what the National Ploughing Championships are, they wouldn’t believe you, but I love that," he said. "Everyone wants to come and see what’s on offer".

The 33-year-old rose to prominence in 2007 after launching a food blog which turned into a cookbook. He married Sofie, who is originally from Sweden, in Dublin in June 2015.

Skehan described the birth of their first child as a "whirlwind" at the time.

"WELCOME TO THE WORLD LITTLE BABY BOY! What a whirlwind- @sofieskehan rocked it with Swedish Viking strength for a natural birth, 3 hours in the hospital! I’m so proud and both so grateful," he wrote on social media.

"Mommy and little guy doing great- totally chilled and ready for a whole new world of adventures! Just the most amazing experience- in awe of it all!"

Online Editors