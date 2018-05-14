Singer Daniel O’Donnell has spoken about how he and his wife Majella wanted to have a family of their own, but “it wasn’t meant to be”.

'It wasn’t meant to be... but I gained a family when I married Majella' - Daniel O'Donnell on the couple's struggle to conceive

The Donegal singer and TV personality said however that he “gained a family” when he met Majella.

“We did try for a baby of our own but it wasn’t meant to be,” he told the Glasgow Post at the weekend. “But Majella’s children have become our children anyway and I am very happy about that.”

“When I married Majella, I gained a family because she already had children.” “I probably didn’t realise how wonderful a gift that was,” he said.

Daniel O'Donnell and his wife Majella on their wedding day

Daniel (56), who is the youngest of her children, said he has a “great family” with Majella’s daughter Siobhan, who is mum to Olivia and Archie, and Majella’s son Michael. He said he and Majella love seeing their grandchildren, and hate saying goodbye to them again.

“Perhaps it was for the best and now that we have grandchildren, it has all turned out really well.” “In a sense, they are like having our own babies.”

“They are great to be with and I consider myself to be very lucky to have them.”

“I know grandparents are supposed to enjoy their grandchildren but then also enjoy giving them back.”

“I don’t think we actually enjoy giving them back – we always look forward to the next time we see them.” Daniel, who has two brothers and two sisters, said he enjoys having a big family.

“It’s brilliant having such a great family… I have always liked the whole family spirit thing.” “I think that the atmosphere of a close, loving family made its mark on me from an early age and that’s why I have always tried to get together with my fans as much as possible.”

Online Editors