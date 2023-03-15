| 1.6°C Dublin

‘I’m 48 and a grandmother of four’ – young Irish grandparents share their stories and advice

With Ronan Keating becoming a grandfather at 46, we spoke to other young Irish grandparents about their experiences

Sharon Dooley with her two-year-old grandchild Robin near Mountbellew, Co Galway. Photo: Ray Ryan Expand
Close

Arlene Harris

With last week’s news that he has become a grandfather at 46, Ronan Keating joins the somewhat exclusive club of grandparents under 50.

In a time when the average age of first-time parents in Ireland is 32, most people are not welcoming grandchildren until they are in their early- to mid-60s.

