I’ll never forget the first time I took a drive in my trusty Mercedes. It was like being on Concorde

You can mark out a life in various ways. As we prepare ourselves to let go of the second car, I am thinking of the phases of my life marked out in cars.

An old Golf first, nondescript. The point at that stage was just to have a car.

Then the second one, an old Golf convertible — my first car that was fun, that had a bit of attitude. I feel like the summers were always sunny back then. You could get a fine old tan driving around. We even made a pop video in it — roof down, me dressed as a priest, Amanda Brunker standing up gyrating in the back as Bridie the housekeeper. Let me reassure you we drove very slowly.

Despite the high-end video, Fr Brian’s second single did not match the success of his debut, ‘Who’s In The House?’ But we had fun, driving around the country in the Golf, doing appearances in record shops in Monaghan and the like and flogging a few CDs.

I upgraded after that to an old Saab convertible, one from that sweet spot where Saabs were gorgeous. Black with tan leather inside, worn smooth and lined with age. Then a child needed to be brought home from Holles Street and as much as I argued that we could lift the car seat in over the back if we put the roof down, the lack of back doors was a deal-breaker for the new mother.

So then a tractor of a diesel VW Touareg. It was the most expensive and least-old one yet, but I never loved it. I think somewhere subconsciously I still blame the first kid for forcing me to get rid of that gorgeous black Saab. I still imagine I see it around sometimes. But maybe it’s not my one.



I still remember the first time I was in the car I am now consigning to the afterlife. It must have been more than 20 years ago because it was reasonably new then, and it will be 23 years old as it retires. The then-owner drove me to Kerry in it.

I’d never been in a Mercedes S-class before. It was like being on Concorde, in first class. It took off smoothly, but like a rocket. I loved it. I loved the feeling of the G-force in my stomach. I never imagined back then it would one day, eventually, make its way to me.

It still has that lovely lightness to it. It’s like a really big man who is light on his feet, who dances around on his tippy toes, despite his huge bulk, or an ocean liner that glides and turns easily. I don’t think any car I’ve ever been in has ever felt like it, and no other ever will.

But it is time for acceptance.

I’ve known it for a few years now. Every year, there was a bit more to be done to get it tarted up for the NCT. Every year the conversation with the mechanic, who kept it going in recent years, would start with him saying, “You promised last year that it was only one more year.” And would end with him fixing it up again, as he knew he would eventually.

Because he could see how much I loved it, and he loved it in is own way too. He knew it was a rare beauty.

We could have done the dance to get it back dancing again this year, but all the time there are more and more reasons not to. Never mind that the tax on it is outrageous. The truth is we are in a new reality now. I might not be prepared to change how I live my whole life in order to save the planet, but I do know that a second car is probably not justifiable for now. And certainly not this one.

As much as I convinced myself that I was doing the Earth a favour by recycling and upcycling it all these years, the truth is it is one more gas guzzler on the roads, and while one gas guzzler is barely justifiable these days, two certainly isn’t.

As much as you will laugh, we will miss it. The 17-year-old car we will keep is a much better, newer vehicle, and it’s a beauty, but somehow it doesn’t have the class, or the lightness, of the older one.

And the kids will miss it, without realising it, because they had made it their own. The inside of it was never 100pc clean and tidy but it had its own ecosystem that was a microcosm of their little lives.

The random bits and pieces of it that didn’t work were part of the texture of our lives too. We had learned to work around them all. We would delight at times when something that hadn’t worked for ages would one day randomly work again, if only for a little while.

This car had character and personality at a time when everything was becoming increasingly bland and standardised.

I think I know a guy who might take it and restore it for himself, as a hobby. I hope he does. And I hope if he doesn’t that he takes it anyway and tells me he is going to restore it.

Even if he carts it off to the junkyard, I don’t want to know. I want to believe that somewhere out there it still dances, someone’s else’s problem, but someone else’s joy.