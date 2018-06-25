'Ignore this link' - Tayto Park warns Irish families to beware of a scam offering free tickets
Tayto Park has warned Irish families to beware of a scam offering free family tickets to the amusement park.
Text messages had been circulating throughout the country this morning, asking people to click on a link to score free tickets.
Today, Tayto Park wrote a warning message on its Facebook page to advise customers that it was not running any such offer.
"We would like to advise that there is a link being sent around stating that we are giving away 5 free family passes to 500 families."
"Unfortunately, this is not correct, the website is not ours and we would advise everyone to ignore this link," the statement added.
More to follow
Online Editors