‘I felt alone a lot of the time, now I belong to a tribe’ – Author Lesley Pearse on meeting her Irish family after 60 years
Having spent much of her childhood in an orphanage, author Lesley Pearse tracked down her long-lost family in Roscommon in April 2022, after a 60-year hiatus, and immediately felt connected to them
‘My mum died in January 1948, when I was three years old. My dad, who was a sergeant in the Royal Marines, was away at the time and she lay dead in our home in Rochester, Kent, for three days before anyone realised something was amiss.