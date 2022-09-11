| 10.9°C Dublin

How Jordan Peterson is thriving in the age of division

As the controversial psychologist takes to the stage in Dublin, we chart his unlikely journey from university academic to lightning rod for the culture wars  

Agent provocateur - Jordan Peterson. Picture by Carlos Osorio/Toronto Star Expand
University challenge – Peterson resigned from the University of Toronto in protest at the policies of diversity, inclusion and equity. Picture by Richard Lautens/Toronto Star Expand
The Sports Illustrated cover that Peterson labelled 'not beautiful' Expand
A still from one of Jordan Peterson's YouTube videos Expand
Jordan Peterson. Picture by Carlos Osorio/Toronto Star via Getty Expand
Jordan Peterson addresses students at The Cambridge Union on November 02, 2018 in Cambridge, Cambridgeshire. (Photo by Chris Williamson/Getty Images) Expand

Donal Lynch Twitter

You expect a Jordan Peterson audience to be mostly men. After all, the provocative Canadian academic – in Dublin this weekend for his show at the 3Arena tonight – has been called “the custodian of the patriarchy”, who speaks of a “crisis in masculinity”.

When he last visited the city, four years ago, men’s rights groups handed out leaflets outside his show. A young man in the crowd said he wanted to hear the speakers (Peterson and American philosopher Sam Harris) address “the decay of Europe and how feminism has caused that” – to cheers from the audience. Another attendee wrote on Twitter about the overwhelming stench of male body odour in the crowd.

