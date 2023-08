‘How I managed getting through all the “firsts” after losing two family members so close together’ – author Judith Cuffe

After Judith Cuffe’s father and brother passed away within two months of each other, the author struggled to adjust to a new life without them

Judith Cuffe says she learned a lesson when she ignored the first Father’s Day without her dad. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Judith Cuffe Today at 03:30