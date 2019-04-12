There's no shortage of events and activities all over Ireland to keep the kids entertained this Easter break. Here's our round-up of the best on offer for all the family if the sun comes out... or when it inevitably rains.

There's no shortage of events and activities all over Ireland to keep the kids entertained this Easter break. Here's our round-up of the best on offer for all the family if the sun comes out... or when it inevitably rains.

Hop to it: Easter activities for all the family

For when the sun shines

Frolic with bunnies and lambs

Stonebrook Farm brings a menagerie of all cute and fluffy creatures to the beautiful grounds of Powerscourt House, including lambs, rabbits, chicks, guinea pigs, hamsters, tortoises and a little goat. Children can pet the animals and bottle-feed the lambs.

When: April 21-22, from 2pm-4pm

Where: Powerscourt House and Gardens, Wicklow

Age: All ages

Children can design their very own bunny-bot at the Cool Planet exhibition

Cost: Free

See: powerscourt.com/events/easter-animals-display-children

Join the Mad Hatters Tea Party

Follow the White Rabbit on an adventure into Wonderland this Easter Sunday at Deerpark, Mount Merrion. Alice will play host at this topsy-turvy celebration, which includes a giant tea cup ride, giant chess, croquet, a hat walk, giant balloons and an Easter Egg Hunt. There will be storytelling and make and do for younger kids.

When: Sunday, April 21, 1pm-5pm

Where: Deerpark, Mount Merrion, Dublin

Ages: All ages

Cost: Free

See: events.dlrcoco.ie/event/mad-hatters-tea-party-1

For when the weather is bad

Get up close and personal with chocolate

What better way to celebrate Easter than a 40 minute, multi-sensory chocolate- making workshop at the Chocolate Garden of Ireland? Participants will learn about how chocolate is made, taste different grades of chocolate and even make their own to take home.

When: From April 14-20

Where: The Chocolate Garden of Ireland, Carlow

Age: From 3+

Cost: From €13.50

See: chocolategarden.ie

Discover the beauty of games

Scrabble addicts, Monopoly manics and Cluedo champions will adore Game Plan: Board Games Rediscovered, a brain-teasing, visually dazzling temporary exhibition which originated at the V&A Museum of Childhood and is currently on display at the The Ark Cultural Centre for Children.

When: Opens April 13

Where: The Ark Cultural Centre for Children, Dublin

Age: 4+

Cost: Free entry

See: ark.ie

For when granny and grandad are coming too

Go crackers at Croker

Croke Park has something to interest every generation as part of their special Easter programme, which includes a stadium tour, an Easter egg hunt around the grounds and a visit to the GAA museum. Kids are rewarded with a chocolate egg and can then run off their sugar high around the pitch.

Where: Croke Park, Dublin

When: April 18-22

Ages: All ages

Cost: Family tickets from €35

See: crokepark.ie

Hop aboard the Easter Train

The annual Rathwood Easter Train Adventure has an enchanted forest theme this year. Accompany little Red Riding Hood, who is hunting for Freddie Fox, on a mission to save Easter. The ticket price includes a train ride through Rathwood Forest, Easter decoration craft activities, an egg hunt, a set of bunny ears, a full-sized egg and hot chocolate.

Where: Rathwood, Carlow

When: From April 13-28

Age: All ages

Cost: Adults €8, Children €12

See: rathwood.com

For little kids

Take in an egg-cellent show

Egg And Spoon is an interactive, nature-themed theatre experience which takes young viewers on a magical journey through the seasons. Follow Birdy, tucked inside his glowing egg, on an enchanted romp running through spring showers and falling leaves, sleeping on the snow and bursting to life under the sunshine.

Where: The Source Arts Centre, Tipperary

When: Friday, April 26, 11am

Age: 5 and under

Cost: Tickets €7

See: thesourceartscentre.ie

Follow the Easter Bunny into the long grass

Redhills Adventure will be transformed into an Easter-themed realm named Hoppy Hollow this Easter Monday, with family-focussed events. There's an egg trail, obstacle course, giant puzzle games, face/egg painting and crafts.

Where: Redhills Adventure, Kildare

When: Monday, April 22

Ages: Children aged 2-10

Cost: Adults €7, Children €12

See: redhillsadventure.ie

The best of the egg hunts

Capture your prize at the castle

Join the Easter family quest at Birr Castle Gardens and Science Centre, a scavenger hunt aimed at those interested in nature, discovery and adventure. The trail takes explorers on a journey through time from great engineering feats to wildlife discoveries. Complimentary face-painting.

Where: Birr Castle Gardens and Science Centre, Offaly

When: April 13-28

Ages: All ages

Cost: €26 for a family ticket

See: birrcastle.com

Crack the code at Tayto Park

Future code-breakers must follow the trail around the park zoo, collecting letters as they go. These letters contain a secret code that details where the chocolate has been stashed. Staff will be on hand to help anyone who gets stuck.

Where: Tayto Park, Co Meath

When: Sunday, April 21

Ages: All ages

Cost: Usual entry price of €15.50

See: taytopark.ie

For those with big dreams

Channel Indiana Jones

Budding archaeologists can participate in a simulated archaeological dig on the grounds of the Dublinia Viking Centre. Participants will learn about the real techniques used on excavations, as well as having the chance to unearth some hidden treasures.

Where: Dublinia, Christchurch, Dublin

When: April 24-27

Ages: 6+

Cost: €10 for adults and €6.50 for children

See the light at Cool Planet

Children who visit the climate-change experience over the Easter period will have an opportunity to design their very own solar-powered bunny-bot, while learning all about how the clever jumpy bunnies are able to generate electricity from light.

Where: Cool Planet, Powerscourt, Co Wicklow

When: April 15-26

Ages: 7-14

Cost: €20 per person

See: powerscourt.com/estate/cool-planet-experience

Irish Independent