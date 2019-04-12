Hop to it: Easter activities for all the family
Stressing out about how to keep the little ones busy for two weeks over the holidays? Julia Molony has got you covered
There's no shortage of events and activities all over Ireland to keep the kids entertained this Easter break. Here's our round-up of the best on offer for all the family if the sun comes out... or when it inevitably rains.
For when the sun shines
Frolic with bunnies and lambs
Stonebrook Farm brings a menagerie of all cute and fluffy creatures to the beautiful grounds of Powerscourt House, including lambs, rabbits, chicks, guinea pigs, hamsters, tortoises and a little goat. Children can pet the animals and bottle-feed the lambs.
When: April 21-22, from 2pm-4pm
Where: Powerscourt House and Gardens, Wicklow
Age: All ages
Cost: Free
See: powerscourt.com/events/easter-animals-display-children
Join the Mad Hatters Tea Party
Follow the White Rabbit on an adventure into Wonderland this Easter Sunday at Deerpark, Mount Merrion. Alice will play host at this topsy-turvy celebration, which includes a giant tea cup ride, giant chess, croquet, a hat walk, giant balloons and an Easter Egg Hunt. There will be storytelling and make and do for younger kids.
When: Sunday, April 21, 1pm-5pm
Where: Deerpark, Mount Merrion, Dublin
Ages: All ages
Cost: Free
See: events.dlrcoco.ie/event/mad-hatters-tea-party-1
For when the weather is bad
Get up close and personal with chocolate
What better way to celebrate Easter than a 40 minute, multi-sensory chocolate- making workshop at the Chocolate Garden of Ireland? Participants will learn about how chocolate is made, taste different grades of chocolate and even make their own to take home.
When: From April 14-20
Where: The Chocolate Garden of Ireland, Carlow
Age: From 3+
Cost: From €13.50
See: chocolategarden.ie
Discover the beauty of games
Scrabble addicts, Monopoly manics and Cluedo champions will adore Game Plan: Board Games Rediscovered, a brain-teasing, visually dazzling temporary exhibition which originated at the V&A Museum of Childhood and is currently on display at the The Ark Cultural Centre for Children.
When: Opens April 13
Where: The Ark Cultural Centre for Children, Dublin
Age: 4+
Cost: Free entry
See: ark.ie
For when granny and grandad are coming too
Go crackers at Croker
Croke Park has something to interest every generation as part of their special Easter programme, which includes a stadium tour, an Easter egg hunt around the grounds and a visit to the GAA museum. Kids are rewarded with a chocolate egg and can then run off their sugar high around the pitch.
Where: Croke Park, Dublin
When: April 18-22
Ages: All ages
Cost: Family tickets from €35
See: crokepark.ie
Hop aboard the Easter Train
The annual Rathwood Easter Train Adventure has an enchanted forest theme this year. Accompany little Red Riding Hood, who is hunting for Freddie Fox, on a mission to save Easter. The ticket price includes a train ride through Rathwood Forest, Easter decoration craft activities, an egg hunt, a set of bunny ears, a full-sized egg and hot chocolate.
Where: Rathwood, Carlow
When: From April 13-28
Age: All ages
Cost: Adults €8, Children €12
See: rathwood.com
For little kids
Take in an egg-cellent show
Egg And Spoon is an interactive, nature-themed theatre experience which takes young viewers on a magical journey through the seasons. Follow Birdy, tucked inside his glowing egg, on an enchanted romp running through spring showers and falling leaves, sleeping on the snow and bursting to life under the sunshine.
Where: The Source Arts Centre, Tipperary
When: Friday, April 26, 11am
Age: 5 and under
Cost: Tickets €7
See: thesourceartscentre.ie
Follow the Easter Bunny into the long grass
Redhills Adventure will be transformed into an Easter-themed realm named Hoppy Hollow this Easter Monday, with family-focussed events. There's an egg trail, obstacle course, giant puzzle games, face/egg painting and crafts.
Where: Redhills Adventure, Kildare
When: Monday, April 22
Ages: Children aged 2-10
Cost: Adults €7, Children €12
See: redhillsadventure.ie
The best of the egg hunts
Capture your prize at the castle
Join the Easter family quest at Birr Castle Gardens and Science Centre, a scavenger hunt aimed at those interested in nature, discovery and adventure. The trail takes explorers on a journey through time from great engineering feats to wildlife discoveries. Complimentary face-painting.
Where: Birr Castle Gardens and Science Centre, Offaly
When: April 13-28
Ages: All ages
Cost: €26 for a family ticket
See: birrcastle.com
Crack the code at Tayto Park
Future code-breakers must follow the trail around the park zoo, collecting letters as they go. These letters contain a secret code that details where the chocolate has been stashed. Staff will be on hand to help anyone who gets stuck.
Where: Tayto Park, Co Meath
When: Sunday, April 21
Ages: All ages
Cost: Usual entry price of €15.50
See: taytopark.ie
For those with big dreams
Channel Indiana Jones
Budding archaeologists can participate in a simulated archaeological dig on the grounds of the Dublinia Viking Centre. Participants will learn about the real techniques used on excavations, as well as having the chance to unearth some hidden treasures.
Where: Dublinia, Christchurch, Dublin
When: April 24-27
Ages: 6+
Cost: €10 for adults and €6.50 for children
See the light at Cool Planet
Children who visit the climate-change experience over the Easter period will have an opportunity to design their very own solar-powered bunny-bot, while learning all about how the clever jumpy bunnies are able to generate electricity from light.
Where: Cool Planet, Powerscourt, Co Wicklow
When: April 15-26
Ages: 7-14
Cost: €20 per person
See: powerscourt.com/estate/cool-planet-experience
Irish Independent