Ray D'Arcy has opened up about finding time for family despite working a six day week with a daily radio show on RTE Radio 1 and The Ray D'Arcy Show on Saturday nights on RTE One.

'Gay Byrne said he regrets how much time he spent in RTE' - Ray D'Arcy says family is priority so he says 'no to most things'

The 54-year-old broadcaster has two children, Kate (11) and Tom (6), with wife Jenny Kelly. The couple met on his Today FM radio show and she joined the team when he began his RTE radio show before taking time out to stay at home with their children.

Speaking to the Irish Daily Mail, Ray said that Jenny staying at home is a "luxury" which from which they all benefit. Regarding his six-day working week he said it is "not ideal, but we do the best we can and it's not going to last forever."

The presenter revealed that he brings his son to swimming lessons every Saturday morning and they are together until 12pm. He also drops him to school four days a week and is home before 6pm every day, allowing him more than three hours with the kids.

"I have a lot more time with my children than a lot of working couples do. I am lucky that way. I don't have a big commute and I just don't do things in the evening," he said.

In May, D'Arcy interviewed fellow broadcaster Gay Byrne, who has been enduring treatment for cancer, on his radio show. During the interview he said that he regretted not spending more time with his girls when they were children, and spending too much time at RTE.

Ray revealed that he takes a different approach to his work/life balance.

"Gay was the presenter of The Late Late Show but then he used to go to the theatre or a movie once, twice or three times a week. And all that time adds up. So I say no to most things - I did one thing in September outside of work and that's it," he told the Irish Daily Mail.

He added that "Sundays are sacrosanct" and he spends the day with his family.

He also warned about the dangers of smartphones and questioned what impact they will have on children in the long term.

"I think people underestimate how serious an issue this is" he said, adding that while we are talking about the dangers of pornography, bullying, and screen time, "there are huge issues that we are not even discussing".

