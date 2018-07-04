Five things to do with your children at Groove Festival this weekend

In its sixth year, the festival takes place in the charming environs of Kilruddery House and Gardens, Bray, Co Wicklow.

Musically, the line-up includes the Fun Lovin' Criminals, Heather Small of M People, The Stunning and Something Happens.

Here, we’ve rounded up a list of some of the top things to do with your kids at Groove.

Groove World of Magical Mystery

A magical world of circus magicians and acrobats, pirates looking for rreasure, a dark queen looking for the fairy princess and a mad scientist trying to make them all disappear, awaits your children. Crazy Fun Mystery Shows will run all day, every day from 12-6 pm to amaze and astound.

Bring along your compass and channel your inner explorer in the Groove Festival Maze

Explore the Outdoors

There will be a weekend of exciting outdoor activity to get kids of all ages moving. And Ireland’s most popular and intense obstacle course run, Hell and Back, makes its debut at this weekend’s Groove.

Arts and Crafts

For the budding artists, Groove has a wide range of arts and crafts activities, face Painting and balloon modelling to let their imaginations run wild. These workshops are designed to stimulate children’s curiosity, creativity and confidence. Whilst fun and engaging, they also give children the freedom to create art unique to themselves. From toddlers to pre-teens, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

Food, Glorious Food

All picky eaters are welcome to Groove this year! With a wide variety of food vendors, there’s bound to be something to suit all taste buds. Bray’s renowned Box Burger, made from 100% prime, locally sourced beef is always a guaranteed people-pleaser. Teddy’s Ice Cream will also be attending to fulfil all your dessert needs on what hopes to be a scorching hot weekend of fun and activity.

The Music

Introduce your kids to the legends of the Irish music industry with sets from The Stunning and Something Happens who will headline the main stage over the weekend. If the bustle of the main stage isn’t for you, then your family can appreciate the power of music at the Sony Xperia stage for exclusive and intimate acoustic performances.

Online Editors