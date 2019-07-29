Rosanna Davison has said she wants to give hope to other women with fertility issues after opening up about her own experiences.

Rosanna Davison has said she wants to give hope to other women with fertility issues after opening up about her own experiences.

'I'd be delighted if our story has given people hope' - Rosanna Davison on her fertility journey

Last week, the 35-year-old model announced that she and her husband Wes Quirke are expecting a baby girl via a surrogate later this year.

Rosanna shared the happy news on Instagram, saying it had been a "long and tough journey" for them to get to this point.

She revealed she had suffered a number of miscarriages and had undergone multiple treatments and surgery in the hopes of carrying her own child.

Since the candid post, Rosanna said she has been "overwhelmed" by the hundreds of messages of support she has received.

"I was shaking when I posted it, but I thought it was so important to talk about these things. I know a lot of people who have gone through similar fertility struggles, many of whom haven't had positive outcomes," she told the Irish Independent.

"We wanted to share our journey and let couples know not to give up. It's a long, tough journey, but one that has worked out great for us.

"I'd be delighted if our story has given people hope, that's our main goal.

"There's been a huge outpouring of support via private messages and comments on social media, from people who went on or are going through similar journeys."

Irish Independent