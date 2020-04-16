Lynda Murphy with part of her mother’s necklace and other family memorabilia which she discovered while spring cleaning at her home in Brannockstown, Co Kildare. Photo:Frank McGrath

It was while she was tidying up her spare room that Lynda Murphy found a box that belonged to her mother who passed away three years ago. When her beloved mum Mona died, Lynda, from Kildare, put the box away - she wasn't ready to delve into her mother's things at the time when grief had laid her low.

But time passed and the arrival of the lockdown saw her taking the opportunity to open the box and finally take a look inside.

In amongst her mother's things, Lynda found a necklace with her mum's name on it and the year 1972 inscribed on the back.

While she has a vague recollection of her mother telling her the necklace was a present from a friend, she is puzzled by the date as 1972 wasn't a year of any family significance and there's nobody she can ask about the date.

But the experience of going through her 'stuff' has sparked memories of her life, and of her much-loved mum.

Lynda's not the only one finding herself rooting through closets and cupboards and dwelling on the buried treasures within.

Many of us have drawers full of half-forgotten keepsakes and things we perhaps meant to throw away one day. And now, in the lockdown, the stuff we've stored away, like old photos, forgotten concert tickets or long-lost letters, is taking on a whole new meaning. Going through boxes that haven't been opened in years and poring over items from our past lives is yielding up golden moments in these times of uncertainty.

While tidying expert Marie Kondo talks about sparking joy, Lynda wonders what could be more joyful than opening a box and going on a journey down memory lane.

Expand Close Keeping all your old possessions flies in the face of Marie Kondo’s mantra. Photo: AP Photo/Ten Speed Press / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Keeping all your old possessions flies in the face of Marie Kondo’s mantra. Photo: AP Photo/Ten Speed Press

Kondo's methods, which have won her legions of loyal fans, launched a craze for streamlining our homes, blitzing them of clutter and only keeping the objects which "spark joy".

But in these uncertain times, many people are finding a sure footing in the forgotten items of their past, pre-Covid-19 lives - items that might not be valuable in monetary terms but are priceless because of what they mean to the owner.

And while Lynda, who runs children's clothing website Sonny Bear, says she's definitely not a hoarder, she couldn't be described as a devoted follower of the Kondo method either.

Her tidying up brought her to the attic where she had stored shoe boxes containing mementos of her daughters' childhood. And while her girls are grown up now - Aoife is 23 and Alannah, 21 - Lynda kept all their spelling tests, swimming certificates and even hospital bracelets and copy books.

"It takes me back to that time in their childhood and my expectations of what I thought life would be like. All the hours, the mileage and the money you put into their hobbies are in those boxes," she says.

The boxes, Lynda believes, are a record of her children's lives - the small success and failures of her daughters' childhood. And she says those mementos of the activities represent all the life skills they learned along the way. She wouldn't part with them for the world.

"One of the things I love the most is when Aoife was in junior or senior infants, she had a free-writing copy book that wasn't corrected. It's full of misspellings and words spelled phonetically. I love to look back on their innocence. The years have gone by so quickly - I could never get rid of these things," she says.

The contents of these stored boxes have also sparked conversations with her daughters. Lots of stories about those times are returning as items are lovingly examined and pored over. Lynda says while this may be an anxious time, families are also making the time to take stock.

"No one knows where they are and a lot of people are looking back," she says.

Louise Brogan, who lives outside Belfast with her husband and three children Sarah (14), Daithí (12) and Shay (10), has also been taking a trip down memory lane and rediscovering items from her past that are bringing joy once more.

While tidying shelves, she was drawn into her old CD collection - a collection that's never played anymore, but one she can't part with. Her old favourite albums by artists like Bruce Springsteen and the Dixie Chicks might not be used, but she's not getting rid of them either. "I'm not a hoarder, but the thought of going through all my things and asking 'does this spark joy' feels a bit bonkers to me. I've got things like my father's old record collection - records like Glen Campbell, The Beatles, The Stones and The Mamas And The Papas. These are the things that make your life's memories," says Louise, a consultant who provides training for people on using LinkedIn.

"Last Friday and Saturday, we put records on the record player my husband bought for my 40th birthday. There's comfort in that. I know I got my love of music from my dad - this has taken me back to being a teen and finding his records and playing them," she says.

Because she's been busy clearing shelves, Louise came across her husband's old school reports and her own school exam results. The family got a laugh out of comments on her husband Diarmuid's report, which stated he "could do better".

Louise has also kept lots of craft materials from a time she ran a card and craft-making shop almost a decade ago. In this period of spending more time at home than ever, she's come across boxes of sequins, ribbons and card-making materials which she says might be useful before the enforced lockdown is all over. "That's what makes a home - it's all these things you find," she says.

Sarah Anne Dunwood, a photographer and member of the Women's Inspire Network - an online network of women in business run by Samantha Kelly - found herself taking a journey into her musical past.

She has spent some of her time in lockdown going through her programme guide to lots of gigs she has attended over the years.

She took her son James, now 20, to his first gig when he was 15 and going to concerts has been a lifelong passion. Now that she is housebound, she's reliving that passion through the programmes.

Her most prized possession is a programme from a Prince gig at the Manchester Arena in 2014 two years before the legendary musician passed away.

"I just love going through these things. Maybe someday my son will be joking with his kids, remembering when his mum used to take him to gigs."

Irish Independent