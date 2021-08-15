Who can you call when your drug-addled son is out of control and wants to die?

Picture this: it’s the middle of a stormy night in rural Ireland, and your adored 20-year-old son is threatening to throw himself off the roof of your home. And it’s not the first time. A few moments earlier he smashed his fist through a triple-glazed window and cut both arms from top to bottom with a shard of glass. You, your husband, your younge r children and a neighbour can’t get him to come down. You ring a suicide helpline and get an answering service. It’s a complete nightmare.

There is a chilling name for this horrifying, unthinkable, critical moment. It’s called ‘the Death Gap’, the span of time between the sufferer or his family making the call for help and actually getting help.

Finally, you manage to coax your son down from the roof and into his bedroom where he lays almost unconscious yet still crying. It takes the four adults present to hold him down; his mother is forced to sit on his stomach to stop him flying his fists at her. Yet it’s impossible to keep him still. As they wrestle him, the tears roll down his face as he begins to lose consciousness once more.

Suddenly, he acquires a vicious new energy. His veins pop to the surface and he rises again. His body is rigid like steel. His skin is unnaturally hard.

Where does this unreal, inhuman strength come from? Your baby-faced son with the tousled red hair has taken a party drug known as ‘Calvin Klein’ (CK). It is so named because it contains a combination of cocaine and ketamine, the horse tranquilliser.

It’s deadly. CK causes life-threatening conditions, violent behaviours, bad trips, psychotic reactions, heart problems, high blood pressure, strokes and other neurological complications as well as death. Your lovely son is exhibiting all these traits.

This is a true story. This is a recent one. This is a story from rural Ireland.

I am sitting at the corner of a kitchen table in the countryside with his mother Sarah, who shows me a photo of her son Séamus, a 6ft rangy, red-haired boy who once loved line-dancing and playing Gaelic football.

Her husband doesn’t join us; he has had enough. He just can’t take it any more. He sits silently outside in the garden smoking a cigarette.

Séamus was the kind of lad that brought his mother home a box of Maltesers, her favourite sweets, or a bunch of wild flowers he’d gathered in the field. The sort of lad who slagged his father, loved the craic, helped the neighbours gather the hay, fixed, mended. Sport was his life. “You often hear people advise you,” says Sarah, “to get him into sport and it will keep him off the streets and out of trouble.” Not so in this case.

“You see, when a team wins they have these ‘glory matches’, celebratory sessions. The drinking goes on for at least four days. The drugs follow.”

According to Sarah, these kids can get crack cocaine or crystal meth anywhere in Ireland. It’s delivered to their door like a takeout meal.

It seems these ‘glory matches’ can be wild affairs altogether and in Sarah’s case her son always ended up in trouble in the town afterwards.

“Honest to God, when he came home he would nearly fight with his own fingernail. He was only 16 and he came back one night and smashed the windows downstairs,” she says.

“We thought it was alcohol that was causing the mayhem because he was slugging from a bottle of brandy. Then we realised it was drugs. We noticed he was losing concentration, he couldn’t remember the smallest tasks.

“He used to be a brilliant student, then he left school before the Leaving Cert. Transition year makes things worse. Teenagers have too much time on their hands.”

Then Séamus started driving without a licence and ended up in court. He spiralled out of control and cut his wrists. The ambulance and gardaí were weary coming to the house. Séamus moved in with his granny, then his aunt.

“There were doors open everywhere for him,” Sarah says. “If he fell out with one, he’d go back to another. Granny was always funding him. She thought she was helping him but he was saving his other money for more booze and drugs. ‘Poor Séamus, don’t say anything to him,’ she would say. It wasn’t her fault. She felt so sorry for him. We were all walking on eggshells.

“Finally, he got a good job locally making €700 a week. And yet, still he was borrowing, always borrowing. He had too much cash in his pockets, that money just fed his addiction.

“Of course, inevitably, he met likeminded individuals and started taking benzos. It was hell for all of us. When you have money you have plenty of friends.”

Séamus became a magnet for trouble. “The final straw was when he met a new girlfriend. She was an antichrist. They ended up taking ketamine together and he collapsed a few times and was taken to hospital. He became wild, erratic. The medics couldn’t even keep him still on the stretcher. They had to strap him down. He was full of this abnormal anger and physical strength.

“All of this had an awful effect on his younger brother, Alan. And of course, like all mothers, I was blacklisted as enemy number one.”

One night, Alan received a Snapchat video of his brother Séamus dancing on a bridge semi-naked. When Alan went to find him, Séamus was as high as a kite, wobbling on the bridge and completely out of control.

“His two eyes were swollen in his head,” says Sarah. “His trousers were hanging off him and he was shouting and roaring. When people came out to see what was happening, he started to jeer them. Finally, he laid himself out flat on a busy main road. When my husband got him off the road, he locked himself into a toilet with a blade and slit his arms the whole way up. He was taken into a psychiatric hospital.”

According to Sarah, once inside the unit, the shame and guilt hit Séamus and he sat with his hoody over his head all the time. While he was there, he burned his arm seven times with a cigarette. The psychiatric hospital made him worse. “The dealers used to gather at the back of the hospital,” Sarah says, “and sell them drugs. Can you imagine?”

He discharged himself and “got a new set of friends”. He met a girl in the hospital and spent two days with her. They went to England together. Séamus ended up in a cell for being drunk and disorderly.

“He came home from England before Easter and once again became edgy and out of control. There were five suicides in a small village nearby,” Sarah says, “and that made Séamus worse. He knew some of the victims. It was terrible for everyone.”

In desperation she contacted different State-funded organisations — and got nowhere. “Finally I remembered a pamphlet I had kept in my handbag. I called the number. Aubrey answered. ‘I will be there in an hour,’ he said. I thought to myself, ‘Is this fellow for real?’ And he was.”

Suddenly we are interrupted by a knock on the door. A tall, quiet Scotsman enters the kitchen. It’s Aubrey. Aubrey Melville is the founding member and CEO of Social Ground Force, a Sligo-based group that has been involved in suicide prevention and assisting those with addictions since 2014. A trained counsellor and addiction specialist, who is 34 years in recovery himself, he is one of the best people I’ve ever met.

I have known him for six years; his intervention saved the life of my own cousin, who had horrendous addiction problems.

I watched him over the years ferrying addicts from court to court, from medical appointment to jail visits, driving them from Sligo to Dublin and Donegal, arranging a bed for someone who has been turfed out on to the street.

He is always helping the vulnerable and is a regular attendee at the District Court. He was frequently called on by Judge Kevin Kilrane to give reports on the progress of defendants who have engaged with him.

“People go off the radar, especially coming up to bank holiday weekends,” he says. “It’s shit when you hear the answering machine say we are closed until Tuesday. There is no Band-Aid for this.”

We talk about the night that Aubrey came to help Séamus. “Even though Séamus is a tall lad, he is of slight build,” Aubrey says, “but the ‘Calvin Klein’ had turned him into a crazy, pained animal.

“I know from experience that there was absolutely no point calling gardaí or an ambulance service as they would just haul him off to a psych ward.

“But guess what? People like Séamus shouldn’t be in a psych ward. They are drug addicts. They need detoxing. The critical part of the process? We gained his trust.

“Séamus started to realise he was talking to a real person that wasn’t family, who actually cared,” Sarah says. “He even managed to smile and talked about his feelings to Aubrey.”

“We tested him for alcohol, amphetamines and weed. He was on everything,” says Aubrey. “He recognised that we had walked the walk. Séamus went to his first meeting that very night. He is struggling still but he now knows where his problems lie.”

Social Ground Force is a unique organisation in Ireland. They believe in immediate intervention and counselling. At present it is a non-residential, non-clinical permanent aftercare service. And I hope you are sitting for what I’m going to say next: no appointments are necessary.

Can you believe that? This is unheard of, in my experience. Their team drop into the lives of the distressed, the addicted, the depressed and their families on the request of the individuals. They extract them from their current situation and, if required, assist them to a place of safety and new beginnings.

And guess what? It is not a State body, nor is it State-funded. Its work is financed purely by donations. Why am I not surprised? If anyone is looking for a group to support and donate to then you simply couldn’t get a better one.

Names have been changed. To contact Social Ground Force email socialgroundforce@yahoo.ie