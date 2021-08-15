| 14.8°C Dublin

Who can you call when your drug-addled son is out of control and wants to die?

 looks at the vital work the charity Social Ground Force does in helping addicts in crisis

Aubrey Melville, CEO of Social Ground Force, a charity organisation dealing with suicide prevention and assisting those who wish to recover from addiction, alcohol, drugs, gambling, and depression. Picture by James Connolly Expand
Aubrey Melville, CEO of Social Ground Force, a charity organisation dealing with suicide prevention and assisting those who wish to recover from addiction, alcohol, drugs, gambling, and depression. Picture by James Connolly

Brighid McLaughlin

Picture this: it’s the middle of a stormy night in rural Ireland, and your adored 20-year-old son is threatening to throw himself off the roof of your home. And it’s not the first time. A few moments earlier he smashed his fist through a triple-glazed window and cut both arms from top to bottom with a shard of glass. You, your husband, your younge r children and a neighbour can’t get him to come down. You ring a suicide helpline and get an answering service. It’s a complete nightmare.

There is a chilling name for this horrifying, unthinkable, critical moment. It’s called ‘the Death Gap’, the span of time between the sufferer or his family making the call for help and actually getting help.

Finally, you manage to coax your son down from the roof and into his bedroom where he lays almost unconscious yet still crying. It takes the four adults present to hold him down; his mother is forced to sit on his stomach to stop him flying his fists at her. Yet it’s impossible to keep him still. As they wrestle him, the tears roll down his face as he begins to lose consciousness once more.

