‘We picked unusual names for our children… don’t worry about what other people think, it’s your child’

A Co Antrim woman who called her children uncommon names as a way to stand out has said that it was one of the hardest decisions she and her husband have ever had to make.

Greenisland woman Emily Mary McClean and husband Daniel shunned the typical popular names, naming their two children Goldie and Chip.

Blockbuster movies, popular television series, current celebrities and memorable places can be influencing factors for parents.

Some names, however, were decided by chance — just as Emily and Daniel explained how one of their children’s names was from the credits of a TV show they were watching.

“We sort of wanted to choose names that were names, but not common names,” Emily said.

“We didn’t want there to be loads of the same name in the class when they go to school.

“There were loads of Emilys in my year, and my husband’s name is Daniel, which is pretty common, so we always thought about having a name that stood out a little bit.”

Emily said that the couple disagreed on many names and that the conversation was “a stressful one”.

“It’s tough, and it really is such a responsibility to name a child, so you need to make sure it’s right for both you and your partner,” she said.

When Emily and Daniel finally named their children, who were both born during the pandemic, they said they “had a feeling it was just right”.

Goldie, who is now two years old, was originally going to be called Yoli, short for Yolanda.

“Goldie was my other name on our list, and when we saw her and saw her beautiful head of blonde hair, we just knew she was a Goldie,” explained Emily.

“I’d say Goldie Hawn was where we got the idea, and it’s the reference I use for everyone, but her hair colour ultimately decided it.”

Their son, Chip, is just eight weeks old and the couple said that the name was decided one evening when they were watching the crime TV show Bloodlands during lockdown.

“It was one of the names in the credits at the end of the show and it really stood out to us,” Emily said.

“I’d had a few questions about the name, of course, but we just loved it.

“After we saw it the first time, we kept seeing the name everywhere. My niece was reading a book and one of the characters was called Chip,” she added.

“A lot of people have said about Chip in Beauty And The Beast. In fact, the midwives all thought that was where it came from.”

The couple originally had the name Chip picked out for Goldie, as they did not know what gender their baby was going to be.

“We were convinced that Chip was going to be another girl, but as Chip was the only boys’ name we could agree on, it was already decided,” she said.

“We weren’t fussed on the gender-reveal parties — we just wanted a healthy baby — so it was a lovely surprise when they were both born, as that is when the final decision was made on the names.”

Emily said that the best advice she can give to soon-to-be parents is not to tell anyone any name ideas.

“You’re always going to get someone who doesn’t like the name,” the Co Antrim woman said.

“Just don’t worry about what other people think, because, no matter what, [not everyone] is going to like the name you choose — it’s inevitable — and at the end of the day it’s your child and no one else’s.”

Emily has gained herself a following of more than 11,000 on Instagram after starting her blog five years ago when she went travelling to Morocco in a van she bought.

“I don’t have the van any more, because I came home and settled down and had kids,” she said.

The couple are currently renovating a 100-year-old semi-detached home, which they are documenting on the social media platform.

Emily is also working on launching a children’s clothing brand called Mamie Mala, which she is hoping to launch this summer.

“My middle name is Mary, after my granny, who used the nickname Mamie, and Mala is Goldie’s middle name,” she explained.

“My mum was born in Malawi in Africa, so there is a strong meaning for the family, so Mala is after that.

“I felt the names were unusual, and it works for the brand because it’s both something quite unusual and personal to us.”