The siblings who became surrogates: ‘When I couldn’t carry my baby, my sister offered to give us the gift of life’

After facing “a lot of setbacks” on the road to parenthood, TV stars Brian Dowling and his husband Arthur Gourounlian turned to Brian’s sister Aoife for help in 2019.

The idea that she act as their surrogate might have started out as a “jokey” conversation, but during the pandemic, these talks became more serious. And in May this year, Brian and Arthur announced they were pregnant, and Aoife was carrying their child.

When their daughter Blake arrived in September, Brian described Aoife as “an angel”. While having a sibling act as a surrogate is not as common as going through an agency, there are several Irish families who have opted for this route.

Emma Meagher from Meath is mother to four children, three of which were carried by her two sisters, Victoria and Laura. When Emma was 17, she received a devastating medical diagnosis. She had an underdeveloped womb and would never be able to carry her own children.

“Mam came home with Emma and she went straight up to her bedroom,” Emma’s elder sister Victoria says. “And I said: ‘Well, what happened?’ My mam said: ‘Your sister’s heart is broken. I feel like I left it on the floor of the doctor’s office.’”

But not all hope was lost. The gynecologist said that while Emma couldn’t carry a child, her ovaries were healthy. The doctor told her biologically she would be able to have children — she needed someone to carry them.

When Victoria, then 22, heard this, the solution was obvious to her. She immediately told Emma she would carry her child. “I just thought straight away: ‘OK well that’s where I come in. As soon as she is ready, I am here.’

“I never doubted that she would be a mammy — it was just her journey was going to be a little different… I thought: ‘Emma is my little sister, her heart is broken… how do I go about mending it?’ I was 22 at the time. I just had my own little boy, Josh, so I knew what carrying a child was like… And I knew Emma was born to be a mammy…”

Close to a decade later and Emma was due to marry her childhood sweetheart Michael. Victoria was acting as chief bridesmaid and in the weeks before the wedding, she asked if Emma and Michael intended to start their fertility journey soon after they were married. Emma said they did and Victoria reiterated that she wanted to act as surrogate. “It was as simple as that,” Emma says.

They began IVF in November 2013 and implantation took place towards the end of the month. Despite doctors’ reassurance that there was high probability the implantation would be a success, Emma was still anxious.

“God himself could have told me that and I wouldn’t have believed him,” she says.

The day of the pregnancy test, Victoria made sure to give the couple space. “It was so beautiful,” Emma says.

“She left the stick on my bedroom windowsill and went downstairs, and myself and my husband went in and picked it up. So we knew we were pregnant before Victoria knew. That describes her to a tee — she is a selfless, beautiful person. She said: ‘It’s your news, it’s not mine.’”

The day of the birth, Emma and Michael’s daughter Sophie was born via C-section into her mother Emma’s arms.

“That was just indescribable… I don’t know,” Emma says. “Sophie mended my broken heart — she instantly fixed things... I look at Victoria differently [now] because I am in awe of her… she gave me and my husband the gift of life.”

For Victoria, the delivery “was magic”. “There is no other word to describe it except magic. I got to be in the room when my sister became a mammy. She was born into her mammy’s arms and I remember when she was walking out of the theatre, she looked at me and mouthed ‘thank you’.”

According to Victoria and Emma’s youngest sister Laura (who carried Emma’s twin boys Harry and Sean), one of the most common misconceptions about surrogacy is in relation to what happens in the delivery suite.

“People visualise that there is this handing over of a baby but that isn’t the case. For me, I was going in for an operation and Emma was going to become a mother,” Victoria says.

“I think the more we talk about it, we can stamp that narrative out. All of Emma’s four babies were born into her arms.”

Laura agrees and says people often ask what it was like ‘handing over the babies’ to Emma. “And what I tell people is there is no such thing as a handover because from the get-go, that’s not your baby. That is someone else’s egg and sperm put together…

“It’s like carrying someone else’s shopping, but for nine months. That may sound funny, but that’s how I think of it… [My husband and I] have three little girls and carrying Emma’s baby is completely different because you know in your head [it’s not your baby].”

Laura carried her sister’s twin boys Sean and Harry in 2021, but Emma and Michael had a long and heartbreaking road to travel before their sons arrived.

The couple began trying for another child when their daughter Sophie turned three. They underwent two rounds of implantation with one of Emma’s other sisters, but sadly these pregnancies resulted in three losses within the first trimester.

The couple then took a six-month break. Around Christmas, Emma’s best friend Leigh approached her and offered to act as surrogate. After one failed implantation, another round of IVF and another implantation, they were delighted to be pregnant again. However, at 30 weeks, they learned they had lost their baby daughter, Katie. The death was devastating for Emma, Michael and Sophie.

“Katie was born on April 3, 2020… she was just the most beautiful girl… it is so heart-breaking,” Emma says. “That was during Covid. It was the first appointment I wasn’t allowed in to. We arranged a FaceTime.

“I remember sitting in the car waiting for my phone to ring… the Doctor [came] out… she said: ‘Emma, there is no heartbeat, I am so sorry.’ It was like the world stopped around me, I just remember bending down, holding my head and screaming my daughter’s name… I came home and told Sophie. That was the most painful thing I had to do in my life.”

After Katie’s funeral, Emma’s youngest sister Laura felt compelled to do something. Laura, who has three daughters, offered to act as surrogate for Michael and Emma. “After I witnessed what Emma went through, I just had to do it.”

After a failed implantation and another round of IVF, she became pregnant with twin boys. The pregnancy went smoothly and Laura felt blessed when they were born.

“It was like a dream come true,” Laura says. “I felt like I was the lucky one because I got to witness Emma get her twins.”

All the sisters say the shared experience has brought them closer together. Emma describes her sisters as “angels on earth”.

Emma’s journey shares some similarities with Marie McPhilemy. While undergoing surgery for a kidney issue at the age of 15, doctors discovered that Marie’s womb had not developed fully and it was unlikely she would be able to carry a child.

When her parents shared this news with the family, her sister Sharon, who is two years her senior, immediately offered to help.

“Automatically, there and then I said: ‘Don’t you know well Marie that if I can do that [carry a baby] for you, I will,” Sharon says. “If you could help your sister, you would do it.”

Years later, after Marie had met and fallen in love with her husband John, she started discussing having children. The couple visited high-risk fetal experts, but were advised it would be too dangerous for her to carry the child.

At this stage, Sharon had her own two children and told her husband Patrick and her children about her wish to carry Marie’s baby. They were all fully supportive. After two rounds of IVF and one loss, they became pregnant. “Sure we were just bursting [with happiness],” Marie says.

Marie said watching her sister carry the child could be stressful at times as you are looking after the health of both, so “worrying twice as much... but, at the same time, eternally grateful… Sharon is just a powerhouse. You are so thankful and so blessed… every time we went for a scan, Sharon would say, ‘you look at the screen, it’s your baby, not my baby’… she put my best interest in her heart.”

For Sharon, carrying Marie’s baby was a different experience to being pregnant with her own children. “To me, you would nearly think there was a barrier between yourself and the baby. It felt like I was babysitting.”

The delivery was “very calm and relaxed”. And after Lucy arrived, Sharon waited several hours to meet her niece, so Marie and her husband could bond with their baby. “You just feel so humble that someone would do such a thing,” Marie says.

Marie’s younger sister Katherine also tried to carry for the couple, but sadly those pregnancies resulted in loss.

While Victoria, Laura and Sharon all describe acting as surrogate as a hugely rewarding experience, they say there is one downside; the legislation. Under current law, the person who carries and gives birth to the child is legally considered their parent. Despite being the biological mothers of their children, neither Emma or Marie are viewed legally as the mother of their children by the State.

“I feel for Emma that my name is on the birth certificate,” Victoria says. “All these men and women fight to become parents, and Emma is still fighting for the rights of her children and she shouldn’t have to.”

“To me, our story is so simple,” Sharon says. “But what breaks my heart is Lucy is turning nine and to think that I am recognised in the law as Lucy’s mammy breaks my heart... but I am just so proud of my wee sister who fought so hard for her wee baby.”