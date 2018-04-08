Kim Kardashian's makeup artist Mario shares 'highlight' of London trip - meeting this inspiring elderly Irish couple

Mario has been working with the reality star turned beauty mogul for more than a decade and the pair just launched a lucrative new makeup range together. He travels around the world hosting masterclasses and took the opportunity to invite Des and Mona Manahan to his London showing on Saturday after learning of their touching Late Late Show appearance last year.

Last October, Des told Ryan Tubridy that he is taking makeup lessons at Benefit in order to learn to do his wife's makeup as she is losing her sight and their emotional journey tugged at heartstrings around the world - including Mario's. Des appeared on the programme alongside his wife of over 60 years and makeup artist Rosie O'Driscoll, who had been teaching him the tricks of the trade.

"A few months ago I heard the story of Des & Mona, a couple from Ireland," he captioned a picture with them. "Mona began losing her eyesight and her husband Des began taking makeup lessons at Benefit Ireland with @rosieodriscoll74 so he could learn to apply her makeup for her.️ I called my manager and told her I wanted to invite Des, Mona and Rosie to #TheMasterClass and we had to make it happen.