Inside the Dublin Sikh temple serving thousands of free meals: ‘Everyone does everything together in our kitchen’
At the height of the pandemic, Dublin’s Sikh community was giving away 1,600 meals a week as part of their faith’s ancient tradition of ‘langar’. Alex Meehan rolls up his sleeves for a behind-the-scenes look at one of Ireland’s most unusual kitchens
Alex Meehan
When the kind man in the blue turban warns you that the food you’re about to eat is spicy, only a fool doesn’t listen. But thankfully on this occasion, it turns out that Charandeep Singh Arora is being over cautious and the food served at Ireland’s only Sikh gurdwara is truly delicious.