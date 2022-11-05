Inside the Dublin Sikh temple serving thousands of free meals: ‘Everyone does everything together in our kitchen’

At the height of the pandemic, Dublin’s Sikh community was giving away 1,600 meals a week as part of their faith’s ancient tradition of ‘langar’. Alex Meehan rolls up his sleeves for a behind-the-scenes look at one of Ireland’s most unusual kitchens

Alex Meehan making chapatis alongside the women in Dublin's Sikh temple kitchen, including Harjinder Kaur, Manpreet Kaur, Dilnaaz Kaur and Jasleen Kaur. Photo: Kyle Tunney

Alex Meehan Sat 5 Nov 2022 at 03:30