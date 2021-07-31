| 12.9°C Dublin

Hailstone slushies and free-range kids – how one family struck holiday gold in a caravan park

Rain or shine, Curracloe is the stuff of dreams, writes Sheena McGinley​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Pictured at The Raven Holiday Home Park, at Curracloe, Co Wexford are Sheena McGinley with husband Mark Linehan and daughters Eva and Lara. Photo: Patrick Browne Expand

Pictured at The Raven Holiday Home Park, at Curracloe, Co Wexford are Sheena McGinley with husband Mark Linehan and daughters Eva and Lara. Photo: Patrick Browne

Sheena McGinley

It’s 9pm, and my usually unsociable five-year-old is roaring “I wanna be in the fart squad” somewhere outside. The playground is just two caravans down from our pitch – the proximity of which could be seen as a blessing, or a curse. Being a rather unsociable sort myself, any other summer it would be considered the latter. After the last 18 months, however, the feeling of freedom this holiday has given us, and our kids, is golden.

Our first week here at The Raven Holiday Home Park was like being in Brittany. Days of endless sun, white sands, and the clear blue sea reflecting the sky over Curracloe Beach in Co Wexford. Given the high-twenties heat, we had just enough energy to schlep up and down to the dunes daily.

Hauling our rations of sandy sandwiches, and armed with our beach umbrella, my mini battalion attacked the waves and traversed the wooden walkway leaving us fit for the pit by sundown.

