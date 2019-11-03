Getting through fertility struggles: a 10-year wait for our two boys

At the time, Mary, owner of one of the country's most popular women's boutiques, Divine, in Maynooth, who is now in her early forties, was 19. She laughingly recalls how Ray came over on the pretence of seeing if her chair was free. Within a week, they had begun dating. By the time Mary was 25, they were married. Children were always a part of the plan, just not the immediate plan, given the couple had met and married so young.

"I had my sights set on opening Divine," Mary explains. As planned, they started trying for children when Mary was 30. Two years on, there was no pregnancy. Mary had by now been diagnosed with endometriosis, and undergone a laparoscopy. When this still didn't result in a pregnancy, the couple were eventually advised to consider IVF. "I just remember thinking 'if that's what we need to do, let's do it'," Mary recalls. "The thing is you kind of put your life on hold trying for a baby, because you're just waiting. I felt like I was wishing my life away."

Next week is European Fertility Week. In 2017, the Department of Health announced plans to provide public funding for IVF. This has so far failed to materialise. Figures estimate that one in four couples in Ireland struggle to conceive. The IVF clinic was hopeful for Mary and Ray. "They said 'you're young; apart from endometriosis, there's nothing really sinister there. Your chances are very high'." At the outset, she didn't consider that they might be wrong. "I just really believed 'this is going to work'. I was naïve." After months of prepping, Mary and Ray had five embryos. "We were like kids on Christmas morning," she recalls of the morning they went back in to the clinic for their first IVF attempt.

They would know whether the attempt had been successful in 11 days. The test was a negative. "It was just heartbreaking," Mary says. On the second attempt, as a form of self-protection, she prepared herself for the possibility that it might not be successful. "I didn't want to hit that low again of pure shock." Ray's attitude never wavered, she says of her calm husband. "He was like 'of course it will work, keep positive'." But it was another negative. "I was just heartbroken then," Mary recalls. "It was probably worse than the first attempt, because I had no embryos left. And we had no money left."

Afterwards they became patients of a clinic which practises a less invasive form of fertility treatment.

Throughout, the couple were honest with close friends and family about what they were going through. Mary's brother's wife had a baby the same day she got a negative result; both siblings called their mother at the same time; one on the land-line, one on her mobile. Actually, her niece's arrival was a welcome distraction, Mary explains. "It helped me that this good happy moment was happening in our family, which in some way kind of overshadowed the heartache that myself and Ray were going through. I'm not saying I was super-strong. I was heartbroken. I would have stayed at home with the curtains closed. But I got myself up and went over to Mum's."

Mary and Ray stayed with the practice for two years. By now 35, while she acknowledges that the clinic has lots of successes with other patients, she was starting to losing hope. "I was so sick of wishing my life away. I just felt no control over anything. And business was very tough then with the recession. So financially there was no cushion." It was down to Ray, Mary says now of how they managed to handle the stress of it. "He just always said 'Mary, it's going to happen'." As a coping mechanism, she began to consider whether they could be happy without children. "Is that going to be okay? Are we going to be happy? And Ray said 'of course we will. Different paths. We'll just travel'," Mary laughs now. "I tried to accept that if it doesn't happen, we'd be happy. If you're faced with that, what choice do you have? I just wanted to stop wishing for something I couldn't have." This was Mary's low point. "There was definitely a year or two there where I was sad. I felt like a little light had gone out in me." In order to try to keep on top of stress levels, Mary had taken courses in Pilates and mindfulness. "The worst thing anybody can ever say to you is 'oh don't worry about it'. I'm not a big stress-head, but I felt people were saying 'oh she can't get pregnant because she's stressed'."

Her mum offered financial support if they wanted to try IVF again, but Mary at first wasn't ready. When she turned 38, she realised she was prepared to try one more time. "I got to a point where I thought 'okay, it's now or never'. I had thought for a while I was better off saying 'it's okay, we won't have kids', rather than going through the heartache. But again Ray was just 'no it's going to work this time'."

On this last attempt, they tried a Spanish clinic. Treated it as a holiday almost, Mary recalls with a laugh. They had four embryos, which meant they would have two attempts.

"It was a negative," Mary says of that first go. "That was far more devastating than the previous time. Because I was thinking 'this is definitely it'. I had said if this doesn't work I can't do it. I have wasted ten years of wishing and wanting and I'm just going to be happy, myself and Ray." After that first attempt, she was almost ready to give up. Her husband persuaded her otherwise.

"I remember thinking… and I would have been shattered… but I did say 'if this is a no, this is it. We are just going to be happy. I can't be sad. I'm not a sad person. We're just going to have to accept a new vision of life'. And that was definitely in my mindset going in this last time. Because you feel so out of control."

After taking the pregnancy test at home, Mary couldn't face looking at the result. "I said to Ray 'you look, because I just can't'. He said 'I can't, I can't'. So the two of us lay there for, it felt like forever. We knew this was it. I ended up just grabbing it and looking for this long word. And it was a short word," she recalls, tears in her eyes. "It was just unbelievable, sheer joy." Leo was born the following summer. Enjoying their new baby, Mary and Ray didn't give much thought to having another. Four months later, it dawned on Mary one Sunday evening that she hadn't had her period in more than a month. "I hadn't noticed. After ten years of watching the calendar every month, I didn't care about anything any more. I had Leo." In work the next day, she was passing a chemist and on an impulse,bought a pregnancy test. She was pregnant, six weeks. The couple now have two sons, Leo, 3, and Sam, 2.

"Your relationship is the key, you need to be strong together," Mary says now of advice she would give anyone else, after getting through ten years of IVF; two attempts, with two rounds each time, costing approximately €12,000 each time. "You just have each other to rely on. You need to talk about it, to be on the same page. You're in it together.

"Also, just try with every ounce of your being to hold on to hope. It's so difficult to remain strong when your hope is shattered again and again. But you are always stronger than you realise, so keep the faith."

