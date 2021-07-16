Big Read: ‘The priest said I could adopt a girl if I hid the unmarried mothers for a year – two years for a boy’

It was in the late 1960s that Kerry woman Josephine Groarke discovered she couldn’t get pregnant. Married just a couple of years, upset and heartbroken – but determined to love and hold a child of her own someday – she contacted an adoption agency in Co Cork where a priest told her he would do what he could. Josephine was put on a waiting list.

In fact, the priest promised her a baby boy as soon as one became available.

It was expected of women who got pregnant outside of marriage in those days to give their babies away for adoption. Young women were ‘sent away’ until the baby was born. The baby was handed over at birth, and a heartbroken mother sent back into the world expected to lead a normal life.

Some weeks after Josephine’s application for adoption, the phone rang in the hallway of her home – Burntwood House – on the Ballylongford Road in Listowel.

It was the priest. Hearing his voice, Josephine’s heart must have skipped a beat thinking, finally, her time to adopt had arrived.

Because getting pregnant outside of marriage was seen as shameful, women desperately needed somewhere to go until the baby was born, a safe house. The priest asked Josephine to take in pregnant girls and mind them until the pregnancy was over.

He told Josephine he would “bump her up the list” for the baby boy she wanted if she agreed. He told her if she did it for one year she would get a baby girl, while doing it for two years would entitle her to a baby boy.

The exploitation of vulnerable women, either pregnant or those trying to conceive, was a business for the Catholic Church in those days. It created a steady revenue stream replenished by the relentless flow of sexual guilt that saturated Irish society.

“I had an operation to get pregnant and that failed me, there was little more left for me to do when I decided to adopt. I put my name in for a baby boy,” Josephine said.

“The priest said he would come back to me. A while later he phoned and said, ‘Can you do something to help me?’

“He said he had unmarried, pregnant women that he would send to me. I agreed to do it on a trial basis. After the first girl, the rest is history.

“When I look back on it now, I think, ‘How did I get through it?’ Burntwood House is in an isolated setting. I didn’t know many people in the area because I didn’t mix; I’m a very private person. That made it an ideal place to preserve their privacy. I kept these girls, no one knew I had them except for my own family. The people of Listowel never knew what I was doing. The girls continued to go to mass but the priests around Listowel never got wind of it,” she says.

The first pregnant girl arrived at Josephine’s door in 1974. Eight more women would follow until the last arrived in 1983. Only three of the nine babies born under Josephine’s care were kept by their mothers, the rest were given up for adoption. The first pregnant girl’s name was Maura. She left soon after for America where a couple cared for her before adopting her baby. All the women that visited Josephine thereafter were named ‘Maura’ to protect their identity.

“I found there was every danger it would leak out who these girls were. They were all named Maura and I explained to them why this was the case. Every one of them was different. They all had a different character, and I met the rough and the smooth. I treated them all the same.

“I really enjoyed them. I was told all about their lives and how they became pregnant; we had fun times too. You had to fall in with them as you couldn’t have kept them otherwise. To become pregnant outside of marriage that time was a fierce crime, you wouldn’t even dream of saying it in public.”

Most of the pregnant women that Josephine cared for came from poor families in inner-city Cork. To help hide their ‘shame’ they were sent to Listowel to complete training – often in hairdressing – or to find work. At least that’s the narrative families and neighbours back home were led to believe.

Looking back, Josephine was a woman before her time: a progressive, caring woman who helped these women during an emotionally defining moment in life.

She also credits her parents for being supportive and giving her a “broad and compassionate” outlook. Neither can it have been easy for Josephine seeing pregnant women coming to her door, forced to give up their babies, while she desperately wanted to get pregnant.

Josephine travelled with the girls to the maternity ward at St Catherine’s Hospital in Tralee and the Listowel District Hospital.

She accompanied them on GP visits and even though she wasn’t yet a mother in a biological sense, she was a surrogate mother to broken women in need of nurturing.

They stayed with Josephine for eight weeks during the postnatal stages. Josephine explains how seeing the women leaving hospital without their babies was the most difficult part.

“When they came back home, they were in bits,” she says. “Then I was dealing with different girls to the ones before the birth.

“They were absolutely shattered after their babies were gone; I could say that for everyone one of them. Looking back it did affect me, but I got over it. In a way it was the end of their journey, but the end was far different to what they had expected.

“They went through hell afterwards. I remember one of the girls went downhill completely. She was crying and saying, ‘My baby is gone’. They were shedding a tear and I was shedding a tear for them. I can still feel that piercing pain.”

On more than one occasion, Josephine took the women to the local social welfare office in Listowel in Kerry where she fought for them to get an allowance.

“I can still see the man behind the counter as plain as day. I said to him: ‘This is an unmarried mother, and she has come shattered from her home, hiding’.

“I told him, she is hiding with me, and I would cover everything I possible could for her,” Josephine says. “His exact words were: ‘We don’t give out money to women like this.’ That went on for a while and within the week he rang me and said he would deal with the money side of it.

“I acted as though they [the girls] were mine and that’s how it happened. Some of the girls had nothing and came from run-down parts of Cork City. They often went home with more than what they arrived with,” she says.

As fate would have it, Josephine gave birth to her own baby daughter in 1976. She would go on to have three children. Josephine cared for pregnant women for another seven years even though she finally had the family of which she always dreamed.

“When I got pregnant the doctor told me to put my feet up. I went and stayed with my parents for eight months. I felt my own side of it then.

“I remember when I told the priest in Cork that I was pregnant he said: ‘That’s that, so’, thinking that I wouldn’t mind any more women.

“But I came back after with my own baby and said, ‘I’m going to try and look after more of these women’, and I did,” she says.

In another twist, Josephine’s eldest daughter, Esther, chose a career in midwifery. She discovered a box of letters in the family home that the women had written to her mother thanking her for all she had done for them. Esther said the letters revealed how grateful they had been, but also the deep sense of heartbreak.

That was when Esther and her brother John Pio encouraged their mother to tell her story.

“For years I covered it and buried it so no one would ever know about it.

“Now I want to let people know what it was like for some of those girls that will never be known as having had a baby.

“It feels like a lifetime ago now,” Josephine says.

Another epiphany happened recently in a shop in Listowel that persuaded Josephine to tell her story.

“This lady came up to me and said hello. I knew her but could not put a name to her. She told me she was having a baby in Listowel District Hospital years ago when I came in with a young girl,” Josephine says.

“She remembered me sitting with the girl all night as she had her baby.

“This lady asked the nurse who I was, and the nurse told her: ‘She is with an unmarried mother that doesn’t have anyone with her’.

“She told me she never forgot seeing me there that night. It was a lovely feeling to be told this as I was possibly weeping a tear with the girl on that night.”

Josephine eventually stopped looking after pregnant women as her children grew older. On one occasion, the parents of one of the girls came to the door looking for their daughter.

Josephine had to say she was out, even though the girl was hiding in the kitchen.

“They [her children] were getting suspicious then and Esther said to me: ‘Mom, why did you lie when Maura is in the kitchen?’. I had to call it a day then as it was taking a chance on them being found out,” she says.

“I still think about some of the women to this day. I hope they went on to find peace and happiness in their lives.

“They made a huge impact on my life too; I did it and sometimes I wonder was it me at all. I am proud and delighted I did what I did; I shared their pain.

“I often wonder where the Mauras are in the world today, you just wouldn’t know what became of them.”