The long weekend is here, and for the first time in a long time, there are some great events on the calendar to look forward to.

From classical music, to puppets, to spray painting workshops, there’s something for everyone in our top list of what’s on this weekend.

The 2021 Boyne Music Festival is back for its eighth year with a programme of chamber music concerts, jazz, poetry, workshops, readings and more in a hybrid of online and socially distanced events.

The festival kicks off on Saturday 31 July, with concerts of chamber music performed in Townley Hall at 12pm and 4pm, with the windows opened for guests to enjoy from blankets and chairs on the grounds outside the house.

Tickets may be purchased in pods of up to 6 people from two households, and advanced booking is required.

Candlelight: The Best of Movie Soundtracks, Smock Alley Theatre, Dublin

‘Candlelight: The Best of Movie Soundtracks’ is a jam-packed concert of all your favourite movie soundtracks, brought to life by candlelight in the Smock Alley Theatre.

The set list includes music from Titanic, Sound of Music, La La Land and The Wizard of Oz.

The 65-minute show will be running at 5pm, 7pm and 9pm on Sunday, August 1, and tickets start from €25 per person.

Strawberry Sessions, Luttrellstown Castle, Dublin

Luttrellstown Castle, Co Dublin

Whatsapp Luttrellstown Castle, Co Dublin

The intimate Strawberry Sessions outdoor concert series at Luttrellstown Castle is running from July 28 to August 1.

There are still tickets up for grabs for Wyvern Lingo on Saturday July 31 and Jack Lukeman on August 1.

Tickets are available in pods of four or pods of six.

SEEK Contemporary Urban Arts Festival, Dundalk, Louth

SEEK Festival is centred on promoting contemporary urban art in Dundalk by commissioning established and emerging artists locally, nationally and internationally.

The festival is running from July 31 to August 7, and over the weekend you can check out exciting exhibitions, walking tours of Dundalk’s urban artwork, and spray painting workshops for children and teenagers.

Courtney's Daredevil Drive-in Circus, Tramore, Waterford



You’ve heard of drive-in cinema – what about drive-in circus?

Courtney’s Daredevil Circus is in Tramore all weekend, providing hour-long shows of all your favourite circus acts, “along with a few surprises”.

You will be able to drive your car right up to the edge of the circus big top, which will have the sides removed, where you can watch the show from the safety and comfort of your own car.

Cork Puppetry Festival, Cork City

This year’s puppetry festival is back for the bank holiday weekend, from July 31 to August 1.

There will be workshops in shadow puppetry and free puppet shows by an old festival favorite Little Gem Puppets in the beautiful setting of Elizabeth Fort, as well as online streaming of puppet shows and behind the scenes of puppet making.

This year's festival runs from July 29 to August 1. There will also be a world premiere of Blue Beard and the Birds as the festival continues its proud tradition of providing a platform for new works of puppetry.

The festival closes on Sunday, August 1 with an exciting day of outdoor events in Fitzgerald's Park. There will be traditional Punch and Judy, puppet-making workshops, and a live stream from on the big screen of Treefellas, a hilarious comedy walkabout, and live music with the Undertone Orkestra.

‘Art and the Outdoors’ family art event, Hugh Lane Gallery, Dublin

The Hugh Lane Gallery on Parnell Square in Dublin.

Whatsapp The Hugh Lane Gallery on Parnell Square in Dublin.

Hugh Lane Gallery are presenting an exciting two-day family art event on Saturday July 31 and Sunday August 1, 2021, inspired by artists who moved out of their studio to paint ‘en plein air’ or out of doors.

The family-friendly programme includes artist-led outdoor drawing, street performance by the Dublin Circus Project, live music performances from jazz to string quartet and traditional music and poetry readings programmed in conjunction with Poetry Ireland.

Events will run from noon to 4pm each day, on Parnell Square North.

All are welcome but places will be limited due to Covid-19 restrictions so please come early to avoid disappointment.



Coillte’s Top Five Forests in Ireland



If none of the action-packed events going on this weekend take your fancy, why not explore all that nature has to offer on your own doorstep?

Coillte Ireland recently named their top five forests for family-friendly, low-cost summer staycations, day trips and visits.

Kildare’s Donadea, Donegal’s Ards, Limerick’s Curraghchase, Galway’s Portumna and Dublin’s Ticknock all made the list, and are full of fantastic amenities.

Beyond the top five, Coillte revealed that over half of Irish adults are unaware that there are 260 recreational forests in Ireland that they can visit mostly for free or relatively low cost.

So take a look on Coillte’s website (www.coillte.ie) to find out all about the forests in your local area, that you might not even know are on your doorstep!

