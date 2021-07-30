| 15.9°C Dublin

Don’t mind the rain – here are eight cool events on nationwide this August bank holiday weekend

Ellen O'Regan

The long weekend is here, and for the first time in a long time, there are some great events on the calendar to look forward to.

From classical music, to puppets, to spray painting workshops, there’s something for everyone in our top list of what’s on this weekend.

Boyne Music Festival, Drogheda, Louth

The 2021 Boyne Music Festival is back for its eighth year with a programme of chamber music concerts, jazz, poetry, workshops, readings and more in a hybrid of online and socially distanced events.

