Dear David Coleman: My three-year-old son won't go to sleep without me in the bed with him. Please help!

My son, aged three, had been a super sleeper since he was born, until two months ago. He suddenly started getting out of bed several times when he is put down and won't go to sleep unless one of us lies down with him. Then, he will wake in the middle of the night and come into our room. I have tried putting him back to bed and leaving (doesn't work), he has joined us in our bed but that's not the solution as no one gets any sleep (my seven month old sleeps in the bed with us). Nor does it suit for one of us to stay sleeping with him in his bed. Any solutions?

David replies: Sleep problems are the bane of many parents' lives. Aside from the disruption it causes to your child, who can be tired and grumpy during the day as a consequence, it is also exhausting for parents whose own sleep has been disrupted. This can leave parents equally tired and grumpy in the day. While some may suggest "quick acting", crying-it-out techniques, or variations on that theme, that may be experienced by your child as abandonment in their hour of need. In my view, I don't think there are ever quick-fix solutions to sleep disruption.

Essentially, children need to feel fully safe, secure and comfortable to be able to fall asleep. That means that we need to have the right, calm, environment for them, where the light or dark feels good for them, where they are neither too hot nor too cold and where their pyjamas and bed covers don't activate any skin sensitivities. On top of all that, they need security, which very often does reside in our presence or our company, as we are ideally that steady, secure and reliable people in their lives.

It may be that the arrival of his little brother or sister was more disruptive for him than you may have noticed in the early stages. Many toddlers and pre-schoolers can seem to happily accept their new sibling, during the first weeks and months, only to later appear quite thrown or unhappy about them being around.

I think this happens because at the start they assume that this is only some temporary adjustment, and that the baby will eventually be sent back to wherever it came from. Then, as time passes, the realisation that the baby is here to stay takes root. Given that your son will have seen his sibling sleeping with you, he may feel, subconsciously, that he'd like to even up the playing field. If the baby needs to be in your bed, then maybe he feels he needs to be there too. A natural second best is to have you in the bed with him.

I'd certainly not suggest that you move the baby out of the bed, as that arrangement presumably works well for you and for him or her. But it might be worth focusing on your older boy's feelings of security.

We don't know for sure that he feels insecure; it is just a hypothesis. The best way to test our hypothesis is to make empathy statements to him (even though he is just three). Those statements might sound like:

"It is lovely having the baby in our family, but it can be hard too." Or, "Sometimes you might like to feel like a baby and be snuggled up with me to go to sleep." Or, "It can feel especially lovely to be with me, while you fall asleep. Maybe it just feels nicer and safer." These kinds of statements may seem congruent to your son and they will help him to understand how he feels. Acknowledging these kinds of feelings out loud for children, can help them not to feel troubled, and means they can then process the feelings in a way that helps them to move past them.

Allied to any help you are giving him to make sense of his feelings, you can also offer him increased opportunities to feel safe and secure by making yourself available to him. One other option, that might help him is to put a cot mattress on the floor of your room, as a camp bed for him. Being in your room will give him the added safety and security, but having him on a camp bed means that he still stays used to sleeping on his own (so to speak) and also means less congestion in your bed. In time, you can then gently transition him back to his own room, when he seems more ready for it again.

If you have any parenting queries for David Coleman, please email dcoleman@independent.ie. Please note that David cannot enter into individual correspondence

Online Editors