David Coleman: Our teenagers are really fed up with everything right now. Here’s how to help them resist Pandemic Fatigue

Children, like everyone, are missing their friends, hobbies and routines. That makes it all the harder to stick to 

Teenagers are really missing their friends and school and are struggling with the restrictions now. Picture posed

Dr David Coleman

Most of my clients are teenagers and are not yet back in school. I’ve really noticed that they are tired these days. Weary might be an even better word to describe how they are feeling. When we’ve drilled into it a bit, they often talk of being just sick of restrictions, of not seeing friends, of not being able to get away from their families like they used to. They speak of missing sports, missing actually being in school, missing friends and being generally fed up. Many of them feel that sticking with all the pandemic restrictions and rules is just too much. Or, as one of my clients succinctly put it recently, “I’m so over Covid.”

You may find that you or your own children are similarly fatigued. Often it isn’t a physical tiredness, but is a complex experience of mental exhaustion, loss of motivation and a struggle to hold onto hope.

Pandemic Fatigue is this drop in the motivation required to stick with the necessary behaviours to keep ourselves and others safe, as described by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The WHO recognise that the psychology behind this fatigue is critical to the success of global efforts to contain the spread of the virus. Here in Ireland, it does feel like we are creaking and groaning through the last couple of weeks in particular. All of the effort we have spent coping with the complexity of working from home, or educating our children at home, or restricting our movements and not seeing loved ones may feel like it has been exhausted, and we still don’t know when the finish line will appear. Most of us probably don’t even know what the finish line will look like.

