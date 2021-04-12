| 6.7°C Dublin

David Coleman: For many teenagers, the return to school this week is filled with anxiety. It’s important to check in with them to see how they're coping 

Whether its welcomed or feared, the return to school after four months is a big change for students. Find out how they feel about it with these communication tips

First to fourth year students returned to school after four months. Picture posed Expand

David Coleman

The final cohort of students returned to school today. First to fourth years in secondary schools (so mostly teenagers aged 13-16) have been out of school for nearly four months. As a parent of one such teenager, I certainly breathed a sigh of relief when neither the virus, nor the threat of industrial action by teachers, prevented their return. It has been a long time coming.

There is a piece of psychological research happening at the moment looking at how Adolescents Deal with and Adjust to Pandemic ResTrictions (ADAPT for short). The ADAPT study is being run collaboratively by NUI Galway and Trinity College Dublin and seeks to understand how teenagers are experiencing the pandemic and its restrictions. It looks at topics such as coping, wellbeing, feelings, behaviours and supports available to teenagers. I think it is an incredibly important piece of work.

