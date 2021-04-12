David Coleman: For many teenagers, the return to school this week is filled with anxiety. It’s important to check in with them to see how they're coping 

The final cohort of students returned to school today. First to fourth years in secondary schools (so mostly teenagers aged 13-16) have been out of school for nearly four months. As a parent of one such teenager, I certainly breathed a sigh of relief when neither the virus, nor the threat of industrial action by teachers, prevented their return. It has been a long time coming.

There is a piece of psychological research happening at the moment looking at how Adolescents Deal with and Adjust to Pandemic ResTrictions (ADAPT for short). The ADAPT study is being run collaboratively by NUI Galway and Trinity College Dublin and seeks to understand how teenagers are experiencing the pandemic and its restrictions. It looks at topics such as coping, wellbeing, feelings, behaviours and supports available to teenagers. I think it is an incredibly important piece of work.

Those of us who have teenagers, or work with teenagers, will have lots of anecdotal information about how teenagers are or are not coping at the moment. What the study can offer is a fully representative perspective on what teenagers’ experiences are and what is and isn’t helping them. If you are the parent of a teenager, you can encourage them to participate too. Just go to adaptresearchstudy.com and you’ll find all the information you and they need. The survey closes after this weekend.

Dr Caroline Heary is one of the principal investigators in the study and she has shared some early responses that have already been submitted by teenagers as part of the study. Even without full analysis, the comments made by participants suggests that there are a mix of experiences for teenagers returning to school (as fifth and sixth years already had). There will be some for whom it is a lifeline and is an enormously positive experience. For most, being able to see friends and reconnect (even at a social distance) will be restorative and ease the potential for isolation.

But for others it is a real challenge, perhaps even sparking new fears. For example, one participant in the ADAPT study described, “The pandemic had created a lot of fear in my day-to-day life, especially in school. When I see people taking their masks off in class it scares me”. Another explained, “I have struggled with handling coming back from isolation to ‘normal school life’. I have been much more stressed, and I never see my friends outside of school anymore”.

You should already have some early indication already from your own son or daughter about how they might be finding the return to school. I could imagine that it is mostly positive, but as the experiences described above suggest, you can’t assume that it is. Consequently, it is worth checking in with your teen to establish how they do feel.

Asking direct questions may seem like the most obvious way to find out, but in my experience of teenagers, direct questions often result in no response, defensive responses or monosyllabic responses. This is because there is a social expectation that when we ask a question, we will get an answer. That can put pressure on a child or teenager and their response to that pressure may be to clam up. For example, if they don’t know the answer, or they are aware the answer isn’t one that you will like, or they fear that the answer will get them or someone else in trouble, they may say nothing, or they may say something completely opposite, something that they think you want to hear.

Empathy statements, on the other hand, are a really effective way to encourage even the most recalcitrant teenagers to express themselves. An empathy statement represents your best guess about how they feel, made into a statement. So, for example, if your son or daughter arrived home high spirits, you might say something like, “You look like you are in a good mood, I imagine it felt good to be back with all your friends in school”. Your child is likely to affirm your guess and may add in some extra information about what else felt good about being back at school.

Alternatively, if your son or daughter seemed subdued or withdrawn when they came home, you might say something like, “You seem quieter than I expected. Maybe it hasn’t been such a great thing to get back to school.” This may open the door for your child to talk about why they seem so quiet.

These kinds of statements show your willingness to try to understand, and crucially, your willingness to listen to their experience over time. Almost everything about the pandemic has involved radical change for most teenagers. Change can be challenging, so even something apparently positive, like getting back to school, may be difficult, and teenagers may need us to be available to listen more and to offer additional care.