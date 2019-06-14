Dad's the word - ideas to make it a day to remember

Independent.ie

Whether you want to high-five Dad for his bedtime stories, celebrate his first Father's Day as a parent, or even doff a cap to a Dad no longer with us, we've got the ways and means to ensure it's one to remember.

https://www.independent.ie/life/family/dads-the-word-ideas-to-make-it-a-day-to-remember-38217244.html

https://www.independent.ie/life/family/article38217243.ece/933e5/AUTOCROP/h342/2019-06-14_lif_51110353_I1.JPG