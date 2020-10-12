Children can visit Santa this year as Ireland's first Drive-In Grotto launched

Children will still be able to get their annual visit with Santa Claus this year, as Ireland’s first and only completely contactless Christmas attraction is set to launch next month.

Santa’s Drive-In Grotto will be coming to the RDS from November 26, offering parents a safe way for their kids to meet the jolly, red man himself.

Before even arriving at the “Elves’ check-in booths”, customers will drive through Santa’s magical runway of blinking lights.

From there, families will be set off on a winding road of wonder, taking in Winter workshops, Santa’s sorting office, the snow blizzard containment centre and even see the elves’ Christmas control centre, as well as much more.

Mr and Mrs Claus will of course also be there to safely meet and greet parents and kids alike. Before finally leaving, make sure to pull up alongside Santa’s sleigh to receive a treat - provided you made the nice list of course.

The drive through is designed with Covid safety guidelines in mind. Tickets need to be printed out and will be scanned through closed car windows upon arrival.

From there, customers will go through the winter wonderland, where it is permitted to roll down car windows to allow children to better see their surroundings.

The entire trip will last around 20 minutes, and drivers are expected to follow the traffic light system in place. When they approach a red light, drivers must stop and let the scene play out. Once entered, it’s not possible to leave early.

Inside the facility, the speed limit is set at 5mph. Families never have to leave the safety of their car during their entire visit, and all performers and staff will be wearing masks and be socially distanced.

Tickets for Santa’s Drive-In Grotto are on sale now, with early bird tickets and general tickets available at driveinsanta.ie.

Online Editors