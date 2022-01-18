‘Cathartic’ tidying: How the KonMari method changed my life

‘I was a busy mum of three children when I discovered Marie Kondo. I was spinning a lot of plates and I spent my entire weekends tidying. It was repetitive, it was relentless and I found I was just moving the same stuff from one place to the other.

I was ready for change when, in 2014, I came across Marie’s best-selling book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up. Something drew me to that book and I read it in one day.

Marie promised me that if I tidied the way she told me I would only ever have to tidy once. I was skeptical — I thought it was a great way to sell a book, to be honest — but I started the next day.

The KonMari Method, as it is known, is more than just tidying areas or rearranging the dish cloths. It’s much deeper than that. It was as if I was rearranging my clothes for the first time and I was actually decluttering my mind in the process.

It’s a very cathartic process because you’re choosing the items you absolutely love or need and you’re letting go of the rest with gratitude. Within a few hours, the difference it made not only to my wardrobe, but to my mindset, was incredible.

I could already see such a transformation and I knew that this was something special.

I asked my friends would they try it out — I think they were fed up hearing about it! And once they got it they were exactly the same as me. They couldn’t believe the difference.

I have three children and, at the time, they were all at different stages of readiness for change. I was so keen to get them on board that I pushed them too early. They did it, but it wasn’t effective.

Then, over the next few months, each of my children came to me individually and said, ‘Mum, will you help me KonMari my room?’ It showed me that when people are ready, they will come to you.

It generally takes 100-150 hours to KonMari your home completely. I formerly worked as a midwife in a neonatal unit and, at the time, I was working as a health visitor.

I was busy with work so I could only do it at weekends or when I found time.

It took me about six months to do my entire home. My clothes alone filled about 10 bin bags. I had kept a lot of clothes because I was going to fit into them one day, or I didn’t really like them but they had cost a lot of money and I had worked hard to afford them.

The very fact that I was able to let go of them and not feel guilty about it was such an eye-opener for me. I used to feel guilty when I threw out clothes because I thought of it as such a waste. But now I tell people that by having something in your wardrobe and not using it, you’re keeping it from somebody who could use it — and that’s a waste.

A few years after reading the book, I heard Marie was having a seminar in London for people to become consultants. I had no intention of becoming a consultant at the time but I wanted to go for the weekend to see what I thought of it.

There were 100 people doing the course, mostly women and a few men between the ages of 20 and 60. When Marie skipped into the room I remember looking at her and thinking, ‘It’s her!’. This woman had transformed my life so to finally meet her was beautiful. She’s very gentle and softly spoken but she just has a presence about her.

One of the first things she asked us to do was write down three things we wanted to happen in the next five years. I remember writing down that I wanted to leave health visiting and become a KonMari consultant. I don’t know where those words came from in my mind. It must have been my subconscious.

In order to qualify as a consultant, we had to complete one client’s full home. And then we had to do part of a home for another client.

After becoming a certified consultant, I did a lot of local work and then, through word of mouth, my business really took off.

Clients generally contact me at times of transformation in their life — separation, divorce, after having a baby… These days, I think people are ready for change and they’re fed up with their homes being stressful. Their homes should be their respite from stress, not the cause of it. Plus, I think lockdown showed us that staying in our homes with lots of clutter isn’t good for us.

Up until last year I was still working two jobs. I’ve since left health visiting and I’m doing this full-time, both in person and virtually. I didn’t know if virtual sessions would work but during lockdown I discovered that it’s just as effective and I now have clients all over the world.

I tell them how to prepare best for the session beforehand. They also send me a video of the area and I do a bit of prep work. When the session starts it’s as though I’m in the room with them.

They start by picking up three items they love the most so they get that feeling in their heart of how they want the rest of their items to feel. As they pick up other items, I ask, ‘Do you love it? Does it provide good memories? Are you excited to wear or use it again?’

If they’re unsure, I ask, ‘Would you use the time, energy or money in getting it repaired if something happened to it?’ If they’re still unsure, I ask, ‘Would the woman or man you are on your way to becoming wear or use this?’

From time to time we come across items that they can’t let go of — sentimental items. I always advise people not to organise them until the very end of their tidying journey because they’ll make different choices then. They’ll keep items for the right reasons and let go of them for the right reasons too.

And once they see the beautiful items they’re keeping, they realise that they don’t have to keep the other stuff. I remember I had one client who told me she hated everything in her wardrobe. When we finished the session she turned to me and said, ‘Sharon, I feel like I’m in a boutique looking at my own beautiful clothes!’

The KonMari also cuts down on cleaning because you don’t have to lift items up to clean around them and there’s less dust building up. In fact, it takes about 40pc less time to clean your home when you do it.

Shifts start to occur in every part of your life when you bring KonMari into it. You start to question what really sparks joy and you start to look at every aspect of your life with different eyes.

It helped me gain confidence. When you make very small decisions you’ll find that whenever you meet big decisions, you can make them no problem.

And as time went on, I started to surround myself with a lot of positive people with high vibrations, probably because the ones with the lower vibrations got fed up with me talking about KonMari and they just naturally distanced themselves!

I’ve discovered that tidying a home is all about surrounding yourself with beauty and beautiful items and cherishing the items that you love. And that in turn raises your vibration so you’re attracting beautiful things and joy into your life.”

