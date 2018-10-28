Brendan Courtney on the vital discussion all parents should have with their children

Parents must summon the courage to organise their financial, health and living arrangements before hitting their golden years so their children won't have to deal with the fallout when it's too late.

That's the stark advice from RTE presenter Brendan Courtney who has made a documentary on the deeply personal question - how much responsibility do we really need to take for our ageing parents?

As Ireland faces a future with a rapidly ageing population, the presenter also faces up to the reality that awaits the millennial generation - many who have no pension and will not have a State pension to rely on.

"None of us believe we are going to get old and none of us believe we are going to die," says Brendan, "But the paradox around denying your age means you won't plan for it."

Featuring in his latest RTE 1 documentary alongside his recently widowed mother Nuala, Brendan explains why every parent needs to have that difficult conversation with their offspring - what comes next. "My mother is in the full throes of her health and I am saying to her - and every person who has their health and options - it is your responsibility to plan for your third phase. It is not your children's sole responsibility. You need to step up to the plate. And there are a generation of people who say 'ah well the kids will do it', well no, that's not fair," says Brendan.

The 46-year-old presenter explains how parents are avoiding the conversation, not because of "intentional selfishness" but "out of fear".

Courtney says the ''baby-boomer'' and ''millennial'' generations have a "duty of care" to their parents to have - what he called - ''the 40/70 conversation''.

"If you are in your 40s and your parents are in their 70s, then have the conversation [about what comes next]. Every single person my age has tried to have the conversation and the parents don't want to know.

"So I am saying 'hang on a second lads; you haven't got dementia, you haven't got Alzheimer's, you're not in a home, you are fully compos mentis and it's great and we are delighted, so let's engage in this conversation and stop making it all [your children's] job."

Courtney's latest documentary comes a year after the tragic loss of his father Frank. His father featured in a documentary We Need to Talk about Dad which highlighted the lack of support available for families trying to care for older people.

The programme focused on the difficult choices faced by the Courtney family in trying to provide the best care possible for their father after he had a stroke and highlighted the difficulties in navigating the Fair Deal nursing home support scheme, which does not cover care in the family home. Courtney says he is conscious of his mother's sensitive situation - and eager to manage her new reality with compassion.

"I don't know what it's like to be in my 70s and to lose my husband and to be in a big house on my own so I couldn't possibly understand it so therefore I had to be very, very sensitive and kind. It meant walking the fine line between being understanding and sympathetic to my mother, but also saying to her 'tick-tock', we have to make plans. What do you want [to happen] if you collapse? What do you need to have in place so you can financially set yourself up for the next part of your life? In case your health fails?"

Courtney explains: "She wasn't engaging on that and I had to say, 'mam, I think it's unfair of you not to engage in this'."

He stresses: "My mam is brilliant, she is very independent and she looks better and is fitter than ever." He says the only question that remains is: "How do we make her financially independent going forward?"

As part of the documentary, Brendan says he also had to face a ''scary'' reality of his own: "When I get to my mother's age there will be no State pension so I will have to keep working or have some sort of pension in place and, like 70pc of Irish people, I don't have a pension scheme.

"And the State pension will be gone, I guarantee you, in 20 years. That's what the ''opt out'' scheme is all about."

He says like many of his generation: "I won't have children, I won't have support, so I am going to have to plan and manage for that."

'We Need To Talk About Mam', RTE 1, Monday November 5, 9:35pm.

Sunday Independent