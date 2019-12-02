Bill Linnane: 'The therapeutic power of the road trip row'

I am pleased to report that I have successfully organised and implemented a romantic weekend away. Where, you ask, did I whisk her away to - Paris? Prague? The Waterworld theme park that is Venice?

No. I brought her to the Paris of west Kerry - Dingle. She was confused. The place with the dolphin? Yes. The place that I brought not one but two ex-girlfriends on weekend breaks? Also yes. I tried to explain that really I am much like Fungie, unable to quit the place despite the fact that my species - Cork people - are not native to the area.

It took some work but she eventually warmed to the idea once I promised that there were boutiques that we could trudge around, and that nothing would make me happier than driving three hours to sit in a chair outside a dressing-room surrounded by bags. And anyway, when someone offers you a 36-hour spell away from kids you don't ask too many questions - just get me the hell out of here.

There was something profoundly therapeutic about our three-hour drive. It's rare that we have time alone to have a proper argument, and rarer again that it's in a sound-proof space like the car, where we can really go for it. What started with a dispute over our delayed departure ended in a supernova of raised voices followed by two hours of silence.

