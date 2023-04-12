| 3.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Bad Touching’ author hopes book will educate children on how to protect themselves from sexual abuse

It's better for children to know about inappropriate touching says Dr Tate (Stock image) Expand
Dr Tiffanie Tate Expand
Bad Touching by Dr Tiffanie Tate Expand

Close

It's better for children to know about inappropriate touching says Dr Tate (Stock image)

It's better for children to know about inappropriate touching says Dr Tate (Stock image)

Dr Tiffanie Tate

Dr Tiffanie Tate

Bad Touching by Dr Tiffanie Tate

Bad Touching by Dr Tiffanie Tate

/

It's better for children to know about inappropriate touching says Dr Tate (Stock image)

Catriona Doherty

Dr Tiffanie Tate is a retired obstetrician and gynaecologist, and the author of Bad Touching. She grew up in Compton, California, and has two young adult children.

I was raised by Momtee, my maternal aunt/mom,” Dr Tate says.

Most Watched

Privacy