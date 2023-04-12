‘Bad Touching’ author hopes book will educate children on how to protect themselves from sexual abuse

Dr Tiffanie Tate is a retired obstetrician and gynaecologist, and the author of Bad Touching. She grew up in Compton, California, and has two young adult children.

“I was raised by Momtee, my maternal aunt/mom,” Dr Tate says.

“Both of my parents struggled with drug addiction and she had custody of me since I was two years old. She had two children of her own and I became her youngest child. Despite being a single parent, she was a hard worker and she instilled in me a strong work ethic and provided me with a lot of love. I defied the odds.”

As a child, Dr Tate suffered devastating abuse at the hands of her aunt’s boyfriend.

“As my aunt’s bonus child, she was happy to have me around, but she had a boyfriend who was on the opposite end of the spectrum,” she says.

“He was very abusive toward me. I would get hit for just breathing and watching the television. He was verbally abuse, physically abusive, and unfortunately, sexually abusive too. Bad Touching is based on what I endured as child.

“The person who did it had me made me too afraid to speak up. I never said anything until I was in my forties, that is just a few years ago. I do not want children to be like I was. I do not want children to be afraid to speak. It is important to let them know that it is alright to tell. They just need to know how and to whom.

Dr Tiffanie Tate

Dr Tiffanie Tate

“A lot of times the person perpetrating the abuse will have the children too afraid to speak out, my story lets them know that they do not need to believe them.”

Bad Touching is a rhythmic story of two sisters who wanted to make every adult happy. They lived alone with their mother until she met a man who became her boyfriend. He seemed nice initially, but it turns out that was not the case. In the book the two sisters learn what a bad touch is and how to report it to protect themselves. The author hopes it will teach children to protect themselves and potentially prevent sexual abuse taking place.

“I want children who have been suffering in silence from abuse to know they are not alone,” Dr Tate says.

“When I was a child, I was too afraid to say anything and I let him take away my voice. My goal is to empower children by educating them so they will not be in the same place that I was in. I want to give them a voice. Perhaps if they are aware of Bad Touching, they will not become a victim, and they can yell and scream for help before it even happens.”

Dr Tate urges parents and guardians to broach the topic of inappropriate touch with their children at an early age, and her book is aimed at pre-school aged children and upwards.

Bad Touching by Dr Tiffanie Tate

Bad Touching by Dr Tiffanie Tate

“Paediatricians recommend that you start discussing it at the age of five years old,” she says.

“Statistics show that children are most vulnerable between the ages of seven and thirteen for sexual abuse. I say the sooner the better.

“I believe preschool to primary school aged children could follow and benefit from my story. The poetic nature of the story should maintain the interest of most children.”

To parents who want to broach the topic with their child, but they are hesitant for one reason or another, Dr Tate says:

“I know as a parent we want to keep our children safe and protect them from every harm in the world. The unfortunate reality is that they will fall and have bumps, bruises, and scrapes along the way.

“When it comes to sexual abuse, there are people out there waiting in plain view to touch your child when you are not watching. You will not be able to watch your child every second of every day no matter how hard you try. The only way to protect them is to educate them.

“The key issue at hand is that you protect your child the best way possible. If it is not with my book, any book will do. I had a professor in medical school tell me: ‘It is not what you know that hurts you, it is what you do not know’.”

If your child tells you about an incident that has taken place, Dr Tate advises: firstly, avoid blaming your child, and secondly, avoid blaming yourself.

“Help your child feel comfortable talking to you about it,” she says.

“Consider counselling If your child comes to you and reports that they were touched, please take it seriously and do not be dismissive. It takes courage to tell. Issues can often develop as a result of abuse, but they can be addressed and resolved with the help of counselling.”

Dr Tate is currently working on two more children’s books; one to teach children about money and investing, and the other about body image. She has just finished Little Engine Mia Sings, which is a rhythmic tale of a choo choo train that gets bullied by another engine named Bruce. Mia and Bruce work together to find the value of friendship and forgiveness. It will be available in the UK in autumn.

Dr Tate concludes:

“I was a US Naval officer, obstetrician and gynecologist, and now an author. My life story is still being written. I never saw myself as a poet, especially of children’s book, yet here I am. Never put yourself in a box. If you have a dream, pursue it.”

Bad Touching is out now